Michigan’s governor was on the campaign trail in Benton Harbor on Thursday. Governor Whitmer led a march from the downtown Arts District to City Hall Thursday afternoon, in an attempt to encourage all eligible voters to get out and vote for the Midterm Election. She also commended some of the accomplishments made in Southwest Michigan in recent years, including the near-100% completion of the lead water service pipe replacement project in Benton Harbor.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO