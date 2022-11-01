Read full article on original website
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Blackface incident seen by some as an opportunity to ‘do better’
A viral video of some Iron County teens in blackface is leading to a call for better understanding and for some difficult conversations to be had here in Utah. Here’s why some say it’s a chance for all of us to do better. You know at times like...
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Police, Utah governor condemn video of teens with blackface
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City police released a statement after a viral video captured multiple teens dressed inappropriately: some dressed as criminals with blackface and others dressed as police officers. According to Cedar City Police Department the video was captured at a Walmart in Cedar City: “Our police...
UHP: Road rage, other aggressive driving behaviors on rise in concerning trend
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday was urging calm on the freeways following the latest road rage shooting in Davis County that left windows shattered and one driver under arrest. The shooting from moving vehicle to moving vehicle on southbound I-15, south of Kaysville, was...
St. George Ironman competitor involved in crash remains undeterred
Mark Evans was racing in the St. George Ironman Triathalon on Saturday when he and another cyclist collided with a car that entered the race route.
BREAKING: Devastating house fire in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that started at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to 5600 West 8400 South and officials told KSL that no injuries have been reported. Chopper 5 is headed to the scene and will have footage on...
Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death.
Vote Watch: Thousands of Utah ballots delayed due to printer issues
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Cedar City resident Michael Clark was still waiting for his ballot to arrive in his mailbox. “They were supposedly mailed on the 18th of October,” Clark said, “so I’ve been looking in the mail.”. When he tracked his ballot, it showed the...
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
Two dead, one injured in head-on collision near Utah-Wyoming border
A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Randolph and the Utah-Wyoming border has killed two drivers and sent a passenger to the hospital in unknown condition
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
US 89 Interchange Opens at Antelope Drive
LAYTON, Utah — State and local leaders, along with UDOT moved plastic barriers and opened up a new interchange along US 89 Tuesday, marking the expansion of the highway’s largest milestone to date. “You can get off here at Antelope now and go straight out to Antelope island....
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
Update: Court documents provide new details in Woods Cross high-speed chase with 4-year-old in car
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged drunken driver who led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle with a 4-year-old inside crashed head-on into a police car before being arrested, court documents state. Police say Michael Lee Freeman, 49, kidnapped and physically...
Casey Scott surprises Davis County drivers with free gas cards
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Utahns are still feeling the pain at the pump, paying, on average, over $4 a gallon. Casey Scott was out in Davis County this morning, giving away free gas cards to a few lucky drivers!
