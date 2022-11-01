ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
Police, Utah governor condemn video of teens with blackface

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City police released a statement after a viral video captured multiple teens dressed inappropriately: some dressed as criminals with blackface and others dressed as police officers. According to Cedar City Police Department the video was captured at a Walmart in Cedar City: “Our police...
CEDAR CITY, UT
BREAKING: Devastating house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that started at approximately 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to 5600 West 8400 South and officials told KSL that no injuries have been reported. Chopper 5 is headed to the scene and will have footage on...
WEST JORDAN, UT
US 89 Interchange Opens at Antelope Drive

LAYTON, Utah — State and local leaders, along with UDOT moved plastic barriers and opened up a new interchange along US 89 Tuesday, marking the expansion of the highway’s largest milestone to date. “You can get off here at Antelope now and go straight out to Antelope island....
LAYTON, UT

