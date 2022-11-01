ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Record breaking start to the month of November

By Ethan Foreman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWNr1_0iv2d40j00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We start the month of November on a warm note with mild temperatures.

Lots of sunshine around the region today and high pressure bringing temperatures soaring into the 70s for Siouxland. So warm, that we even broke a record today bringing highs into record territory.

Dry October with warm days, cool nights
Record high temperature set on November 1st, 2022

The old record was 74° set back 84 years ago on Nov. 1, with a new record of 75° reported Tuesday afternoon.

We will get warm once again Wednesday and Thursday but likely not into record territory as we are likely going to remain in the mid-70s on Wednesday and low-70s on Thursday.

The record for Nov. 2 is 80° set in 2005, and the record for Nov. 3 is 81° set in 1978.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Muskies jump out to quick lead, defeat Sioux Falls 5-1

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Musketeers wasted no time finding the back of the net against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Muskies added a pair of goals from Brian Nicholas and Tomek Haula in the first five minutes on their way to a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period. Ryan […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse

SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor

SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
SHELDON, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy