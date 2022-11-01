ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
Home Depot’s Black Friday sale starts today: Here are the best deals worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can shop Black Friday all of November at Home Depot. According to a recent opinion piece in The Hill, it’s impossible to predict inflation. The best way to protect your budget against rising costs is to incorporate strategic spending. This means taking advantage of sales on items you need, such as power tools and home security systems, not just on the ones you want. Home Depot’s Black Friday sale begins today, giving you ways to save all month long.
Walmart+ membership is half-price for 2 days

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time. Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98. Membership will include...
Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
Cash Back Day: Get 5x Cash Back at Amazon, Best Buy, and More

Here’s a chance to save some money: Cash Back Day is currently live at RetailMeNot. You can earn up to 20% cash back at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a lot more. The sale event ends November 4, so click here to take a look at what kinds of deals are available.
