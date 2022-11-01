Read full article on original website
Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury
Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
Auger-Aliassime surprised by Rune’s rise: “He exposed my weaknesses”
It was always going to take something special to end Felix Auger-Aliassime‘s winning streak of 16 matches – including three titles in three weeks – and Holger Rune found it at the Paris Masters on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dane was aggressive throughout and never allowed the Canadian...
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
Munich, Paris, Mouratoglou: Everything you always wanted to know about Holger Rune (but never had time to find out) – updated with Paris Masters title
Holger Rune won the first Masters 1000 title of his career in Paris and will break into the top 10 on Monday. Here are the answers to questions you might have about the Dane. How did Holger Rune make history at the Paris Masters in 2022?. Holger Rune became the...
Djokovic encouraged by Paris form ahead of ATP Finals: “Hopefully I’ll be at my best”
Novak Djokovic came off a close second best at the Paris Masters on Sunday but says his game is in a good place as he heads to the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No 1 was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final, a disappointing end to a good week, that saw the Serb reach his second Masters 1000 title of the year.
Injured Alcaraz in race against time to be fit for ATP Finals after Paris withdrawal
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces a race against time to be 100 percent fit for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin after his Paris Masters title hopes ended in pain on Friday when he quit late in the second set of his clash with Holger Rune. The Spaniard was...
What Alcaraz’s withdrawal and Rune’s meteoric week means for the ATP Finals field and the race for year-end No 1
The withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz through injury and the meteoric week by Holger Rune will have a big impact on the end of season, in particular the ATP Finals and Davis Cup finals. First of all, world No 1 Alcaraz is out of both, having suffered an abdominal injury in...
Ruthless Djokovic hammers Musetti to reach semi-finals in Paris yet again
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The six-time champion fell a break down early in the second set but quickly righted the ship as he claimed a convincing victory to reach his 74th Masters 1000 semi-final.
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
Fearless Rune ends Auger-Aliassime streak to reach first Masters 1000 final in Paris
Danish teenager Holger Rune continued his stunning week at the Paris Masters as he ended the winning streak of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at the Accor Arena to reach his first Masters 1000 final. The 19-yar-old, who began the year ranked No 103, was in control...
‘Beating the world No 1 feels great’ – What Alcaraz win means to ‘much calmer’ Rune
It was a second-set walkover, but nonetheless a win’s a win. Holger Rune is into the semi-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters after defeating world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-6 (ret) – the first time he’s achieved the feat of beating a man on top of the world rankings.
Felix Auger-Aliassime sends a message to his title rivals in Paris: “I think I’ll have enough energy to wrap up the tournament”
When Felix Auger-Aliassime arrived in Paris for the start of the Rolex Paris Masters, he was physically and mentally tired, not surprising given that he has won three tournaments in the past three weeks. Victories in Florence, Antwerp and Basel put him on his way to securing a place in...
Dow Tennis Classic: Friedsam through to final
German Anna-Lena Friedsam moved into the final of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against American Ann Li 6-4, 6-2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Saturday evening. Friedsam, ranked No 184, will face the winner of the match between wildcard Peyton Stearns and No 7 seed Caty McNally next.
Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals
No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
World No 1 Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals with abdominal injury, out for six weeks
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss this month’s season-ending ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals because of injury. The Spaniard suffered the injury to the left side of his stomach during his quarter-final defeat by Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday. In a statement on social...
Kasatkina closes the door on Gauff, sets a winner-takes-all clash with Garcia for semi-final spot at WTA Finals
Daria Kasatkina has been a perfect front-runner on the WTA Tour in 2022. The Russian improved to 29-0 when winning the opening set this season with her 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over 18-year-old American Coco Gauff to keep her hopes alive at the WTA Finals. Kasatkina’s victory has three big...
“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season
There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
Garcia edges Kasatkina in a cliffhanger to claim last semi-final spot at WTA Finals
After saving a break point and holding serve through a nearly nine-minute service game to level at four games apiece in the third set, it looked and felt like Caroline Garcia might be in a position to pull away from Daria Kasatkina on Saturday night in Fort Worth. In reality,...
