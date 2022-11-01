ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Brilliant Rune into Paris Masters semi-finals as Alcaraz quits with side injury

Rising Dane Holger Rune produced a statement-making victory as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters when world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz quit in the second set because of injury. The 19-year-old had been the better player for most of the match and was leading 6-3, 6-6 and...
Djokovic edges Tsitsipas in classic to reach eighth Paris Masters final

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic edged out Stefanos Tsitsipas in a brilliant semi-final at the Paris Masters on Saturday to reach the final of the Masters 1000 for an eighth time. The six-time champion outplayed Tsitsipas in the first set but the Greek hit back superbly, only for Djokovic...
Auger-Aliassime surprised by Rune’s rise: “He exposed my weaknesses”

It was always going to take something special to end Felix Auger-Aliassime‘s winning streak of 16 matches – including three titles in three weeks – and Holger Rune found it at the Paris Masters on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dane was aggressive throughout and never allowed the Canadian...
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
Djokovic encouraged by Paris form ahead of ATP Finals: “Hopefully I’ll be at my best”

Novak Djokovic came off a close second best at the Paris Masters on Sunday but says his game is in a good place as he heads to the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No 1 was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final, a disappointing end to a good week, that saw the Serb reach his second Masters 1000 title of the year.
Ruthless Djokovic hammers Musetti to reach semi-finals in Paris yet again

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic overwhelmed Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-0, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The six-time champion fell a break down early in the second set but quickly righted the ship as he claimed a convincing victory to reach his 74th Masters 1000 semi-final.
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title

On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
Dow Tennis Classic: Friedsam through to final

German Anna-Lena Friedsam moved into the final of the Dow Tennis Classic by winning against American Ann Li 6-4, 6-2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Saturday evening. Friedsam, ranked No 184, will face the winner of the match between wildcard Peyton Stearns and No 7 seed Caty McNally next.
Storming Auger-Aliassime outplays Tiafoe to reach semi-finals

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 16 matches as he beat American Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4 on Friday to move into the semi-finals of Paris Masters at the Accor Arena. The eighth seed, who has won three tournaments in the past three weeks (Florence, Antwerp, Basel), needed six...
Dow Tennis Classic: McNally books spot in semi-finals

No 7 seed Catherine McNally edged out wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dow Tennis Classic at Greater Midland Tennis Center on Friday night. McNally, ranked No 111, will play American wildcard Peyton Stearns next. Ahead of her victory, Catherine McNally beat Alycia Parks...
World No 1 Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals with abdominal injury, out for six weeks

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss this month’s season-ending ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals because of injury. The Spaniard suffered the injury to the left side of his stomach during his quarter-final defeat by Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday. In a statement on social...
“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season

There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.

