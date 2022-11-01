ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno EOC holds event to prepare homeowners for any type of weather

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUfOb_0iv2cmSh00

A local non-profit is taking action to help prepare local homeowners for any type of weather.

Fresno EOC Energy Services hosted a "Weatherization Day" in the courtyard of its offices in Downtown Fresno.

People got to learn about different services including AC repair and replacement.

The goal is to help clients get their home more energy-efficient while also reducing utility bills.

If you missed the event, you can still learn about weatherizing your home on their website .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?

Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing.  It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters

The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two Vehicles Collide in Intersection Without Power in Eastern Fresno

A frightening impact between cars left one vehicle in the front yard of a Fresno home and sent two people to the hospital. Fresno Police say the accident occurred in the intersection of Tulare Street and Chestnut Avenue where the power to the traffic lights had gone out. KSEE-TV reports the accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on November 1, 2022. The PG&E power company had reported outages throughout the day on Tuesday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Model train show chugs its way to Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first annual California Special Train, & Model Kit Show will be making its way to the south valley. The show will take place at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature 250 tables […]
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy