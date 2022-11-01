ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Depleted Spurs fall to Raptors, 143-100

SAN ANTONIO — Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, and the Toronto Raptors beat the depleted San Antonio Spurs 143-100 on Wednesday night for their largest victory of the season. San Antonio was without starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Andre Drummond Out, Coby White Doubtful Vs. Celtics

Drummond out, White doubtful for Bulls-Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls' bench is likely to be a bit shorthanded for Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, was listed out for the contest on the team's Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Clippers out to maintain momentum in clash with Spurs

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to build on the momentum forged in back-to-back wins when they square off against the up-and-down San Antonio Spurs in the final game of a two-game road trip on Friday. The Clippers head to the Alamo City after a 109-101 win in Houston on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Mavericks take on the Raptors in non-conference action

Toronto Raptors (5-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-3, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference play. Dallas went 9-9 overall with a 29-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 15.3 points off of...
DALLAS, TX
KRQE News 13

Streaking Cavs get backcourt reunited, kick off roadie at Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally got a chance to see what their backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell could do for a full game. The results were very impressive. They combined 54 points and 18 assists in a 114-113 overtime win over Boston, extending the team’s winning streak to six games. Cleveland will now embark on a five-game road trip, with a stop in Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday before heading to the West Coast.
DETROIT, MI
KRQE News 13

Lakers look for third straight win, face Jazz

Feeling at least slightly better about the road ahead, the Los Angeles Lakers will take their first winning streak of the season into a home contest Friday against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers started the season 0-5 but have since defeated the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans in succession,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Coby White Questionable Vs. Hornets

LaVine, Drummond, White questionable for Bulls-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls again have a crowded injury report, this time for Wednesday night's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Zach LaVine (left knee injury management), Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quadricep contusion) are...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
HOUSTON, TX

