The second season of the Earl Grant era at Boston College begins Monday night with the Eagles hosting Cornell in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Despite finishing just 13-20 (6-14 Atlantic Coast Conference) last season, there is some buzz surrounding BC. Four starters and five of the top seven scorers are back from a team that advanced to the ACC quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO