Pocatello, ID

East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire

By By Shelbie Harris
 2 days ago

East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days.

What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner.

Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully extinguished by about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Ketner says about 600 hay bales were lost as a result of the fire. He is unsure if the owner of the bales had any type of insurance to cover their losses.

Firefighters from multiple local volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, keeping the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters have remained at the scene of the blaze to ensure it does not reignite and that all remaining hotspots continue to smolder out, Ketner said.

Goodenough Road was closed temporarily for about four hours Saturday as firefighters were afraid the burning hay bales would tip over into the roadway.

Fort Hall and North Bannock Fire District firefighters responded to another haystack fire near Sheepskin and Philbin roads on the Fort Hall Reservation around 7:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

Fire crews worked to keep the fire from spreading down the stack while the farmers used heavy equipment to move around half of the stack, said the Tribes, adding that the loss was reported to be around $60,000.

Firefighters remained at the scene of the fire until about 1 a.m. Tuesday and returned around 7:30 a.m. for the report of smoke coming from the haystack causing a road hazard, the Tribes said.

The fire is suspicious in nature, according to the Tribes.

“An incendiary device was found at the scene that did not go off,” the Tribes said. “Anyone with any information about the cause of this fire is encouraged to contact the Fort Hall Dispatch center at 208-238-4000.”

Nobody was injured and no structures were damaged as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters in Pocatello extinguished a kitchen fire in a home on the 200 block of North Hayes Avenue on Thursday evening.

Pocatello Fire Department officials say the blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. and quickly extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire was related to cooking, fire officials said. The blaze caused minor damage to the kitchen and did not spread to other parts of the home.

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.

