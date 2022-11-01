Read full article on original website
Related
Sean McVay says Rams must make changes: 'We can't continue to go on like this'
The Rams have had to make several changes to their starting lineup throughout the season, but that’s been out of necessity due to injury. Moving forward, voluntary changes will be made. A frustrated Sean McVay said after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers that the Rams can’t keep playing the...
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20: How Did Jacksonville Force a Davante Adams Disappearing Act?
Where did Davante Adams go in the second-half? Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson had different ideas.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Dolphins' WR Tyreek Hill shares high praise for QB Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a massive game on Sunday, pulling down seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in a 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears. After becoming the first receiver to surpass 1,000 yards this season, Hill gave his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, the ultimate endorsement.
Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win in D.C. over former team
Kirk Cousins celebrated like a champ following his winning return to Washington.
Comments / 0