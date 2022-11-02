ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggs asks LGC to review city reimbursement, purchase card policies

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
A First Ward councilor has asked the state Local Government Commission to review the city of Elizabeth City’s expense reimbursement and purchasing card policies.

Councilor Johnson Biggs’ request came during a weekly recap call meeting last week with LGC staff and several city officials as part of the Financial Accountability Agreement between Elizabeth City, the LGC’s notes of that meeting show. Those notes were distributed to City Council on Monday.

The city and the LGC entered into the agreement in September in an effort to get Elizabeth City off the LGC’s Unit Assistance List. The city was placed on the state’s watch list on Sept. 15, 2021 because of the city’s financial reporting issues. Under the FAA agreement, the state will provide advice to the city on how to rectify those issues.

The city has still not filed its 2020-21 fiscal year audit that was due over a year ago on Oct. 31, 2021. It missed Monday’s deadline to submit its 2021-22 fiscal year audit because the previous year’s audit has not been finished.

In asking for the review, Biggs said Tuesday that there is no indication of fraud and that he and city Finance Director Alicia Steward discussed the issue several months ago.

Biggs, who is the chairman of City Council’s Finance Committee, said the request was made to “ensure we had the most current and adequate policies in place” regarding the city’s expense reimbursement and purchase card policies. A purchase card is similar to a credit card.

But Biggs noted, however, when fraud does occur in municipalities the common area it stems from is city-issued credit cards or expense reimbursements. Such fraud is usually revealed when a government entity’s books are audited, he said.

Last month, the former town manager for Spring Lake pleaded guilty to charges she embezzled more than $500,000 from the town between 2016 and 2021. Gay Cameron Tucker faces up to 12 years in prison.

Spring Lake had entered into an FAA with the LGC before the state assumed control of the town finances in October 2021.

“To be clear, there is no indication of fraud that led to me asking for this review,” Biggs said. “The finance director (Steward) and myself discussed this mainly due to the recent reports of fraud in other municipalities in North Carolina. I would much rather be discussing how we make our policies and procedures as strong as possible now, than discussing what we should have done in the unfortunate event something were to occur.”

The city’s current purchasing card agreement in part states that a city employee that is issued a “P-Card” is “entrusted with access to the city’s Bank of America (BOA) Purchasing Card Program to make financial commitments on behalf of the City, and will restrict (their) purchases to approved City of Elizabeth City activities.”

The policy also says that “under no circumstances” will an employee use the card to make “personal purchases for myself or for others.”

The policy also advises employees who are issued a card that its use to “procure goods and services for other than the official use of the City of Elizabeth City is fraudulent use.” It says that an employee guilty of fraudulent use will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal for “detrimental personal conduct and may be subject to legal action.”

A email request sent to City Manager Montre Freeman by The Daily Advance on Tuesday asking for the number of P-Cards that are currently issued to city employees was not answered.

The LGC’s notes of the meeting sent to City Council Monday also state that the city’s finance department has made “significant progress in less than a week” on completing bank reconciliations.

The LGC indicated that there were 362 outstanding transactions identified as not being recorded to the city’s general ledger from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. It said that city finance staff had reduced that number by 93 items, or 26%, last week but that all items must be resolved before the 2021-22 audit that was due Monday can begin.

“This is good, solid progress,” the LGC said. “Each of the items must be researched, which can take as little as five minutes or several hours, depending on the type of item.”

Biggs said the items are generally made up of reimbursements that the city receives from grants or other programs that come in electronically, most often with limited detail attached. He said that the outside accounting firm that is assisting the city in getting the books straight has recorded the items as received-expensed.

“However, city staff has to research each item to determine the proper internal account to post the revenue/expense to,” Biggs said. “The bank reconciliation process is an area the LGC staff is spending a lot of time with our team on, looking at our process of how we efficiently identify transactions flowing through our bank accounts and making sure we post those items to the general ledger in a timely manner.”

The LGC memo also said that the agency will mentor Steward with a “high-level” focus on the “financial foundational goals of bank reconciliations, annual audit process, budget process and a sustainable finance department structure.”

“LGC staff will NOT perform any detail, tasks/work, audit financial statements or records,” its memo said.

