New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul doubles down on ‘data deniers’ for manufacturing crime ‘conspiracy’

By Carl Campanile, Desheania Andrews
New York Post
 2 days ago

Embattled Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down Tuesday on her remarks blaming “master manipulators” and “data deniers” for manufacturing a “conspiracy” of rising crime in New York to derail her election bid.

Hochul — whose comments drew mockery and scorn including a Tuesday Post front page story with the governor wearing a tin foil hat — suggested critics were ignoring the fact that murder and shootings are down since she’s taking charge of the statehouse in August 2021.

“I was very specific in referring to the number of shootings and murders. I need the media to be very clear, those are the most heinous crimes — a loss of life. That is the scariest crimes,” Hochul said while stumping Tuesday morning in The Bronx.

“That level of crime is down 15% since I’ve been governor, in the city of New York. Now it doesn’t mean we’re not laser focused on all the crimes which is why I changed the bail laws to make sure that repeat offenders are covered, other crimes are covered. I just want to make sure that the coverage of it is being clarified.”

But other major index crimes in the city are up this year, including a 33% increase in robberies. Subway crime has skyrocketed 40%, including the most murders in 25 years.

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on her comments about “master manipulators” and “data deniers” making New Yorkers think there is a surge in crime.
Daniel William McKnight

Even Hochul conceded crime is a problem in the subways, by recently announcing a joint plan with Mayor Eric Adams, to have the state pay overtime costs to flood the rail lines with additional cops.

The Democratic incumbent, who replaced three-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he was forced to resign last year amid sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, is locked in a surprising “toss up” race with Republican rival Lee Zeldin , who has made law and order a central plank of his campaign.

A new Trafalgar poll released Monday night had Zeldin edging past Hochul, 48.4% to 47.6% — essentially a dead heat when factoring in the margin of error. Most other surveys show Hochul with a single-digit lead.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin accused Hochul of “gaslighting” New Yorkers about crime.
William Farrington

Hochul was asked to explain why she believed there was a “conspiracy” overstating crime during a Sunday interview with MSNBC “Politics Nation” hosted by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“These are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across
America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe. Well, guess what? They’re not only election deniers, they’re data deniers,” she told Sharpton.

Critics said Hochul was spinning.

“Hochul is going around in circles. She’s a real piece of work. It’s all politics,” said Queens Councilman Robert Holden , a Democrat who crossed party lines to endorse Zeldin.

“Crime has gotten worse since Hochul became governor.”

Hochul claimed that shootings and murders in New York City are down 15% since she took office.
Daniel William McKnight

He said Hochul, when she amended the cashless bail law as part of the state budget earlier this year, failed to impose a dangerous standard that other states provide judges to detain those defendants deemed a potential risk to society.

Brooklyn Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov said Hochul is out of touch with voters.

“Crime on subways and buses is up more than 41 percent in 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021. Our governor is so out of touch with the people and with reality she is losing votes by the minute,” Vernikov said.

“She was very clear: she blamed Republicans of spewing conspiracies about crime, while people live and experience it every single day on the train and on the street. While Congressman Zeldin is fighting to save our State, Kathy Hochul is fighting to save Kathy Hochul. But walking back her lies will not save her now.”

Meanwhile, Hochul sought to downplay concerns about Zeldin picking up support from Democrats, countering that she’s getting support from Republicans.

“Interesting observation because there are many Republican women that are voting with us because they don’t want someone who is going to take away the right to an abortion or thinks it is safe to have guns in their children schools. So we are picking up a lot of independents and Republicans in addition to the Democrats so we have the winning formula.”

Zeldin, who opposes abortion, vowed he would not move to change New York’s abortion access law if elected governor.

“Here’s two things I would say about the data. First off, there are year over year, all different kinds of major Crimes all across this city that have gone up,” Zeldin said Tuesday when asked about Hochul touting how murders and shootings have decreased over the past year. The Long Island pol added that crime statistics have to be balanced with anecdotal evidence seen in high-profile cases across the city.”New Yorkers don’t want spin. They don’t want gaslighting. They don’t want to be told not to believe their own eyes. They don’t want excuses for inaction. They want to see our streets taken aback. New Yorkers want law and order,” he added.

Comments / 6

Guest
2d ago

The rest of the world are against her data fabrication and will exact revenge at the polls next week by making her next status unemployed.

Reply
8
Xiomara Rodriguez
2d ago

So if you know how to read and or watch the news which shows crime is up in NY and you don't believe her lies which say crime is down. Then you are a data denier. These people love to name call if you don't swallow their bull. NY wake up.

Reply
7
Marvin Jones
2d ago

new York city and state please say you had enough of this lying sad excuse for a human

Reply
11
 

