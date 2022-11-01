ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Britt Reid sentenced to three years in prison for DWI crash that severely injured young girl

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former assistant coach with Kansas City, was sentenced on Tuesday in Missouri to three years in prison as part of a felony DWI plea deal for his role in a 2021 car crash.

Reid, 37, pleaded guilty in September to felony DWI and admitted he had been drinking at the team’s facility prior to getting behind the wheel of his Dodge Ram pickup truck that crashed into two vehicles in February of last year. Six people, including Reid, were injured. One of them, then 5-year-old Ariel Young, was in a coma for two weeks.

Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, submitted a victim’s impact statement in court which read, in part, “There are five of us that Britt Reid’s choice to drink and drive hurt.”

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid told the courtroom on Tuesday , according to the Kansas City Star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqAlE_0iv2cBzw00
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid walks to a courtroom at the Jackson County (Mo.) Courthouse on Sept. 12, 2022, after a drunk driving crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in 2021.
AP

Reid made it less than a half-mile before his truck, speeding at 84 mph, slammed into two vehicles that were parked on the side of an interstate on ramp. Young is still physically impaired by her injuries and has to attend special education at school, according to Miller.

The former coach was facing a maximum of seven years. In September, he petitioned the court for simply probation; his sentence ended up being one year less than what the prosecution recommended.

Miller blasted Reid and the sentence , according to Yahoo Sports, noting that Reid was a repeat offender with convictions on road rage, DUI and drug charges in multiple incidents in Pennsylvania, when his father was coach of the Eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvAlE_0iv2cBzw00
Britt Reid with the Chiefs in 2020.
Getty Images

“It’s been nearly 21 months since Britt Reid hurt us,” Miller said. “He apologized last month for first the time … To be clear, your apology is not accepted.

“He apologized to us at the same time he apologized to ‘Chiefs Kingdom,’” Miller said, using the term for Chiefs fans. “This is not a game. This is not a Chiefs game. This is our life.”

