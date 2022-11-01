ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

The Conversation U.S.

The GOP made gains among Latino voters in 2020 but Democrats remain the party of choice for upcoming midterms

As the second largest U.S. demographic group, Latinos are a significant political force that could determine the elections in the key midterm battleground states of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Not surprisingly, the anticipated impact of Latino voters has forced Democrats and Republicans to develop messages that not only resonate but also drive turnout on Election Day. That is easier said than done. Latino voters represent a diverse group of countries of origin, native languages, cultural values, education and personal characteristics. As with any demographic group, voting patterns are informed by individual experiences. One thing is clear. Latino voters are turning out...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Students plan vacation binge with Biden bailout dough

Nearly three-quarters of the thousands of university students set to receive up to $20,000 in tax dollars to cover their bad loans plan to spend it on vacations, booze, and drugs, living up to their deadbeat image in the mind of many taxpayers. Those who have or plan to apply...
Washington Examiner

Democratic governors have voters seeing red

With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE
Newsweek

Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm

Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
The Hill

New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms

The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
NBC News

NBC News

