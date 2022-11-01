Read full article on original website
Related
The GOP made gains among Latino voters in 2020 but Democrats remain the party of choice for upcoming midterms
As the second largest U.S. demographic group, Latinos are a significant political force that could determine the elections in the key midterm battleground states of Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. Not surprisingly, the anticipated impact of Latino voters has forced Democrats and Republicans to develop messages that not only resonate but also drive turnout on Election Day. That is easier said than done. Latino voters represent a diverse group of countries of origin, native languages, cultural values, education and personal characteristics. As with any demographic group, voting patterns are informed by individual experiences. One thing is clear. Latino voters are turning out...
How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections
NBC News business and data reporter Brian Cheung breaks down why the economy is top of mind for voters across the country and how some economic issues are impacting voters in key battleground states. Nov. 3, 2022.
Biden warns future of democracy is on the ballot ahead of midterm elections
President Biden issued a stark warning for voters ahead of the midterm elections, saying the future of democracy is on the ballot and warning against candidates who are pushing conspiracy theories. NBC News’ Shannon Pettypiece has the details. Nov. 3, 2022.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
US News and World Report
New Details of Pelosi Attack Undercut Misinformation, Reveal Attacker Had Other Targets
New court documents related to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband offered chilling details about the attacker’s motives – and apparent plans to target other politicians – as lawmakers grapple with security risks in a heightened political environment just days ahead of the midterm elections.
Democrats' Chances of Keeping the Senate With Two Weeks to Midterms
Polls from the summer had shifted the Democrats' midterm outlook with a surprisingly optimistic trend. But the tide turned again with the arrival of fall, and now, with two weeks until Election Day, Democrats' chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate have narrowed. As of Monday, Democrats were still...
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Washington Examiner
Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum
Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
The Florida Race That Could Show Democrats The Way Forward With Latinos
Recent statewide elections in Florida have begged the question of whether Democrats would seriously consider giving up on the state, as what was once one of the closest battleground states in the nation seems to have moved farther and farther away from the national party. Republicans are once again expected...
Washington Examiner
The Department of Homeland Security has betrayed its constitutional obligations
There are few terms more calculated to cause a political ruckus than "deep state." Since the start of Donald Trump’s presidency almost six years ago, "deep state" has been a catchphrase for anything connected with the U.S. government that is opposed to Republicans . For a few reasons, I...
Washington Examiner
Students plan vacation binge with Biden bailout dough
Nearly three-quarters of the thousands of university students set to receive up to $20,000 in tax dollars to cover their bad loans plan to spend it on vacations, booze, and drugs, living up to their deadbeat image in the mind of many taxpayers. Those who have or plan to apply...
Washington Examiner
Democratic governors have voters seeing red
With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm
Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
New poll suggests Republicans take House control after midterms
The latest CBS News-YouGov polling suggests that voters would prefer Republicans to take control of the House after the November midterms. The Battleground Tracker, which estimates how many seats each party is predicted to win in the House of Representatives, showed that Republicans had stabilized their lead at 224 seats, while Democrats held 211. However, the GOP lead in the model had diminished in the past two months.
NBC News
530K+
Followers
59K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0