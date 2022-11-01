If you have children or know people with young children, you are likely hearing the word RSV a lot. According to TODAY, RSV outbreaks are at an all-time high this year, mainly due to two years of social distancing and masking. But RSV is not a new disease. In fact, it has been around forever and as adults, we have likely contracted RSV many times throughout our lifetimes. And while it is nothing more than a common cold for older children and adults, it can be scary and often life-threatening for babies.

