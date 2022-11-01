Read full article on original website
Related
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Pfizer says RSV vaccine is effective at preventing severe illness in babies
Pfizer on Tuesday announced its maternal vaccine for RSV, administered during pregnancy, was effective at preventing infants from developing severe symptoms from birth through their first six months.
Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine
As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year. RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally...
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
What is RSV, who is at risk and why cases tend to rise this time of year
Early symptoms tend to include a runny nose, a decrease in appetite, and cough. Those symptoms can worsen, causing inflammation of the small airways in the lung.
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
Urgent warning as soaring number of kids in hospital with killer virus – the 5 signs you must know
THE number of children in hospital with a deadly virus has soared in the last week, official data has revealed. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the cause of death for thousands of kids under five, across the world. Now data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that...
RSV is surging across the U.S. and could severely sicken infants and young children. Here are the symptoms and how to treat it
A few weeks ago, I took my daughter to urgent care because she wasn’t feeling well. She’d had a lingering cough and some wheezing that I wanted to get checked out. The urgent care nurse performed the standard COVID and flu tests, which both came back negative. But...
A worry this winter? Flu and RSV coinfection creates entirely new untreatable hybrid, study finds — as both viruses surge across US
The flu and a seasonal common cold virus can fuse together and create an entirely new pathogen, scientists have shown for the first time. Influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - which is wreaking havoc on US hospitals - were found to combine and create not one but two new hybrid viruses.
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe. Aesop's parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn't have a children's wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.
Is a fever a symptom of RSV?
RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about RSV as hospitalizations have increased throughout Michigan
Pediatric hospitalizations are up across the country, including here in Michigan, because of respiratory viruses like RSV. Children typically get about six viruses a year when they’re young. A medical expert said if these kids have had zero viruses for the last year or two, they are more vulnerable since they have no protective immunity.
An RSV Vaccine May Be On The Way For Nervous Pregnant Moms
If you have children or know people with young children, you are likely hearing the word RSV a lot. According to TODAY, RSV outbreaks are at an all-time high this year, mainly due to two years of social distancing and masking. But RSV is not a new disease. In fact, it has been around forever and as adults, we have likely contracted RSV many times throughout our lifetimes. And while it is nothing more than a common cold for older children and adults, it can be scary and often life-threatening for babies.
Pfizer develops RSV vaccine for infants given during pregnancy
Pfizer announced an experimental vaccine that, when administered during pregnancy, would protect infants from severe illness for up to six months of life.
TODAY.com
Pfizer says RSV vaccine for pregnant women protects infants against severe illness
An experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women from Pfizer is effective at protecting their babies against severe illness for at least six months after birth, the company said in a press release Tuesday. In a phase 3 study, the Pfizer vaccine was about 82% effective against severe illness from respiratory...
What's behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
Doctors are bracing for how RSV, influenza and COVID-19 could combine this winter to stress hospital resources.
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
CBS News
567K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2