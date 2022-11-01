ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Football, World Series most popular on television

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AGNd_0iv2c0NC00

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4

The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and...
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.
The Associated Press

Houston police seek witnesses to rapper Takeoff's killing

HOUSTON (AP) — Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta. The 28-year-old rapper was killed early Tuesday when gunfire erupted and also wounded another man and a woman, according to police Chief Troy Finner. Most of the 40 people who attended the party at 810 Billiards & Bowling fled when the gunshots rang out, Finner said. That left police asking people to come forward and give statements and videos to investigators on what they saw and heard, even if anonymously, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. At least two people discharged firearms, according to Finner. The two others who were struck by gunfire had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles, he said.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Health News

Earlier this fall, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw announced that he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and a rare, aggressive type of skin cancer. During an interview with NBC, Bradshaw opened up about his health journey. He revealed why...
The Associated Press

If Astros win World Series, gambler will earn record payout

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A prolific Texas gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sportsbooks say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks on an Astros victory. His bets include a $3 million wager made back in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds. It would pay him $30 million, which Brad Harwood, a spokesperson for the sportsbook, said would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. “I have no fear in me,” McIngvale said Tuesday, while giving away mattresses in Atlantic City to military personnel, veterans and first responders at Harrah’s casino. “I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there’s always another day.”
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral

This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TV Fanatic

CBS Dominating Fall Season With 17 of the Top 25 Series

CBS is dominating the fall season with its impressive line-up of originals. The network confirmed Tuesday it has 17 of the 25 most-watched entertainment series of the season so far. "Since the start of the 2022-2023 television season, more viewers watch CBS’ entertainment series than any other broadcaster, as 17...
iheart.com

The Phillies Have A Real World Series Uniform Dilemma

Covino and Rich discuss the rumors that the Philadelphia Phillies are going to wear their throwback powder blue jerseys during Game 5 of the World Series! The guys explain why wearing a throwback uniform from the 1970s-1980s during a World Series game could negate any sense of identity for the 2022 Phillies. But as Covino and Rich allude to, if this is what Philly fanatics want, then this is what they’ll get!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr.’s Wife, Kara McCullers

Lance Graye McCullers Jr., a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers, recently spoke with a media channel. She revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers. So we reveal the full background of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara McCullers wiki.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB making World Series history this fall

MLB fans always enjoy when the World Series stretches into November. The first time it took place was in 2001, when Derek Jeter hit his famous “Mr. November” home run. But usually, it’s something incredibly rare to see. More often than not, the World Series either doesn’t...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy