ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ysc0V_0iv2bkjS00
Ralph D’Agostino, whose father, Sam, started the deli 48 years ago, pictured in 2016. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day.

The Italian sub, billed as “New England’s largest,” will take 75 pounds of salami and 30 pounds of cheese, staff estimated, according to WHDH.

Beyond feeding hungry educators at Arlington High School who are working on Election Day, the initiative benefits another good cause. All donations will go to FoodLink, a local charity that distributes surplus fresh food to those in need. The deli initially hoped to raise $5,000 for the charity, initiative head Sam D’Agostino told MassLive, but has raked in about $6,000 as of Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 — the date of the Massachusetts general election — the staff will build the sandwich at the deli and deliver it to Arlington High School’s football field for final assembly and distribution around 11 a.m. All community members are invited to eat and enjoy the sub, the deli said on Facebook.

D’Agostino’s Deli has locations in Arlington, Winchester, and Andover. Their Italian sub is by far their best-selling product, staff told The Boston Globe.

Sam D’Agostino told MassLive he hopes to bring people together for a good cause.

“It’s something on a day that’s generally pretty polarizing,” he said. “It’s a way to bring people together in person, enjoy food and each other, raise money for a great charity and feed families that may not be able to afford food.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: November edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Rents may have slipped 1.6% since September in Boston, but that dip wasn’t enough to dethrone the city as the second-most expensive metro in the country, according to reports Apartment Advisor released Wednesday. The median...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House

Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YourArlington

Outside Court St. Post Office, who's got mail? Thieves might

Someone is stealing mail from the boxes in front of the Court Street Post Office. Some of that mail contains checks. Some of those checks have been cashed for amounts much larger than the face amounts. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Boston and the police in Arlington are investigating,...
ARLINGTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Wedding vendor accused of jilting couples is back in business

BOSTON - Rebecca and Justin Avery have been married for years, but they feel a lot like the couples WBZ's I-Team exposed after they were jilted on their big day by a now defunct wedding vendor. "We were going to have roses and climbing flowers go over," explained Rebecca walking through her Southborough patio. She planned to transform it into an English country style dining area. "Rebecca came to me and was like, 'I found these people that make the type of furniture that we want,'" said Justin. It was an Instagram business, Free.Range.Farmhouse. A few messages later, the company agreed to...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware

The winning ticket was purchased at Ware’s Cumberland Farms. A store in Ware sold a record-breaking lottery ticket that yielded a hefty prize — $16.35 million. NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield claimed the jackpot in the “Megabucks Doubler” on a Quic Pic ticket that took place Sept. 10, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
WARE, MA
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Unpacking Boston’s turbulent redistricting process (and new political map)

The once-in-a-decade re-examination of the city's political boundaries was anything but smooth. The Boston City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new political map, whose districts and boundaries will inherently shape the next decade of politics in the Hub. The vote capped a tumultuous process that surfaced ever-present and ever-burdened...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
WAKEFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
BROCKTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for October 27, 2022

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, October 27, 2022:. Police responded to suspicious activity from a white 2015 GMC Acadia on West Street. (1:19am) A black 2008 Cadillac Escalade was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street. (7:51am) Police assisted with...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy