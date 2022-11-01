Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Luke Hull on the design goal of Andor: “Earthy and raw and not get too cartoony”
One of the most pleasing – of many – aspects of Star Wars: Andor is the design work, hurling us into the streets and concrete jungles of the Star Wars galaxy, while delivering on the promise of something tangible and tactile being around ever corner, in every drawer. Speaking with a number of the team behind the show, including Tony and Dan Gilroy, and production designer Luke Hull, IBC365 look at this decidedly gritty and ‘real world’ Star Wars production.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars #28 Action Figure variant cover by John Tyler Christopher
Designed for comic readers, variant lovers and action figure collectors, the John Tyler Christopher series of Action Figure variant covers continues with these stunning Luke Skywalker covers for #28 of the ongoing 2020 run of Star Wars, available to order 10th November. I am pleased to officially announce…. – JTC...
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks Episode 150: Savant-like: With guest Nicholas Britell
We’re back with the 150th studio episode of Making Tracks and as well as discussing all the latest Star Wars news we’re joined by the composer of Star Wars: Andor, Nicholas Britell. We look at the new Celebration Europe key art, celebrate 40 years since Star Wars first hit UK screens, Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson meeting on the set of Ahsoka, look at Star Wars success at the 2022 Saturn Awards and much more on a very special episode of Making Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
Warehouse find of 450 vintage OT carded Kenner figures going to auction February 2023
In what could be the find of the century in the realm of Star Wars vintage action figure collecting, Dan Morphy of Morphy Auctions has posted details regarding this incredible warehouse find, consisting of over 450 original trilogy figures including Star Wars carded Boba Fett’s, Power of the Force Return of the Jedi carded figures and everything in-between.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars (2020) #29
Although the heroes of the Rebel Alliance have made progress toward their goal of liberating the galaxy, much work remains to be done to defeat the Empire. Still reeling from the fragmentation of the Alliance Fleet, the rebels have yet to recover Captain Han Solo or to address Crimson Dawn’s revelation of a second Death Star under construction.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Art Images Compilation: From Dragon Age Styling to Pixel Ideas
The Star Wars universe is vast and epic, but the series has focused on the nine-film Skywalker saga for over forty-plus years, and it’s only now that this galaxy far, far away seems to be starting to grow. It grows thanks to the many Star Wars art ideas from different authors. The basis of art and Star Wars ideas is to fully convey the emphasis on all levels, whether it’s a color palette or a character’s personality. Today we have collected truly unique works from one famous studio and, as you might guess, big fans of the George Lucas universe.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 9 – Nobody’s Listening!
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening!
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
A Board Game Based On The Last Of Us Is In The Works
Fans of “The Last of Us” are probably feeling a lot of excitement today, as HBO has accidentally disclosed the premiere date for the television adaptation of the game, which is January 15, 2023. In addition, an announcement has been made regarding a tabletop game based on The Last of Us, another reason to celebrate and revel in this news.
Black Friday Star Wars deals 2022 - make the most of the savings with our tips
Black Friday Star Wars deals are almost upon us yet again, so here's how to make the most of the savings
fanthatracks.com
MCM London Comic Con: UK Garrison talk: Gaffa Tape, Stormtroopers, Charity and much more
Gary Hailes, CO of the 501st UK Garrison talks on the Live stage of @MCM Comic Con London, from gaffa tape to charity work, from greebles to going to the loo in costume, Gary gives you some insights into the workings of the 501st UK Garrison. Interesting in joining us?...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
notebookcheck.net
SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 launches with 60 games in Europe and other markets
SEGA has finally started selling the Mega Drive Mini 2 in Europe. Also available as the Genesis Mini 2 in North America, the newer retro gaming console is smaller than its predecessor but contains more games to boot, like Sonic the Hedgehog CD. SEGA is now offering the Mega Drive...
ComicBook
New The Last of Us Game Announced
Naughty Dog has announced a new collaboration with Themeborne to produce a brand new The Last of Us board game. The Last of Us: Escape the Dark is a new 1-5 person cooperative game that lets players explore The Last of Us world in a unique way. Players can play as Ellie, Joel, Tess, Bill, Tommy, or Marlene as they explore an open world and try to keep everyone in their party alive. A Kickstarter for the game will launch on November 8th. You can check out the initial announcement by Naughty Dog below:
fanthatracks.com
Disney Christmas Advert 2022: The Gift
In the final chapter of #FromOurFamilyToYours, Nicole and her family are preparing to welcome a special new addition… but not everyone is ready for things to change. This heart-warming story celebrates the magic and joy of family, festive traditions and creating new memories. We hope you enjoy this special Christmas video, From Our Family to Yours.
The Sims 4 will get infants alongside two new expansions next year
One of the most sought-after Sims features is coming early 2023
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Blu-rays Get a Massive Sale
Warner Bros' Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is the third installment of an animated film series based on the iconic video game franchise. The film launched on Blu-ray less than a month ago, but today is the day to score a deal on it. At the time of writing, you can grab the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) here at Best Buy priced $14.99 to $24.99. That's a savings of around $10 for each version. The same deal is also available here on Amazon for the standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray editions.
wegotthiscovered.com
PlayStation VR2 pre-order and pricing details
Sony announced that their follow-up to the PlayStation 4’s PlayStation VR, will be getting a successor, PlayStation VR2. The PlayStation VR2 is an upgrade of the previous version, as PlayStation is launching its next generation of virtual reality hardware. PlayStation VR2 will undoubtedly also be offering many exclusives while it is out, with Horizon Call of the Mountain, a spin-off of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, currently in production from Firesprite and Guerilla Games.
