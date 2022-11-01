THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hello, Pennsylvania! (Applause.) Good evening. Good evening. Good evening. It is so good to be here with all of these extraordinary leaders. I just said to Jaime — he was just on fire tonight, wasn’t he? (Laughs.) I want to thank Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the DNC, for all the work. He’s been traveling all over the country and doing an extraordinary job. So, Jaime, thank you for that warm and wonderful introduction and all that you do. (Applause.)

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO