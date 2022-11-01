ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Newsweek

Dr. Oz Pulls Ahead of John Fetterman in New Poll

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, is leading Democratic opponent John Fetterman in the key race, according to a new poll. The study conducted by Real Clear Politics showed 47.5 percent of the 750 likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Oz if the Senate race were held today, compared to 44.8 percent who chose Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. The poll was carried out Wednesday, with a margin error of 3.58 percent.
WBRE

Fetterman, Oz tied in latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll

(WHTM) – With less than a week until the November 8 election, Democrat John Fetterman and Repubilcan Mehmet Oz are tied in the latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Oz and Fetterman tied at 47% (including leaning voters) with 3% selecting a third candidate and 2% undecided. Oz’s […]
qhubonews.com

Remarks by Vice President Harris At a Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hello, Pennsylvania! (Applause.) Good evening. Good evening. Good evening. It is so good to be here with all of these extraordinary leaders. I just said to Jaime — he was just on fire tonight, wasn’t he? (Laughs.) I want to thank Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the DNC, for all the work. He’s been traveling all over the country and doing an extraordinary job. So, Jaime, thank you for that warm and wonderful introduction and all that you do. (Applause.)
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Half of Pennsylvanians say Senate debate a factor in their vote

The recent debate between U.S. Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz matters to many Pennsylvania voters. In one of the closest contests in the upcoming midterm elections, a new Fox News survey finds 51% say the debate is a factor in their Senate vote, and that group favors Oz by over 20 percentage points. Among the nearly half saying it is not at all a factor, Fetterman is preferred by nearly 30 points.
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
WITF

Pa. election officials should not count undated mail ballots on Nov. 8, Pa. high court rules

In a deadlocked decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court directed counties to segregate mail ballots that a voter did not date or incorrectly dated. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has...
