This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
Pennsylvania's Largest Newspaper Endorses Fetterman, Blasts 'Unprepared' Oz
With less than one month until the midterm elections, The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board endorsed Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman, who is running against GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz, to replace retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. In an op-ed published on Sunday, the prominent newspaper's...
Dr. Oz Pulls Ahead of John Fetterman in New Poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, is leading Democratic opponent John Fetterman in the key race, according to a new poll. The study conducted by Real Clear Politics showed 47.5 percent of the 750 likely voters surveyed said they would vote for Oz if the Senate race were held today, compared to 44.8 percent who chose Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor. The poll was carried out Wednesday, with a margin error of 3.58 percent.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Post-Debate Polls Released
John Fetterman's debate with Dr Mehmet Oz could have a major impact on the closely contested Pennsylvania Senate race, according to polls. The first surveys to be released after the debate on Tuesday show the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee has increased his chances of winning by as much as three percentage points.
Fetterman, Oz tied in latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll
(WHTM) – With less than a week until the November 8 election, Democrat John Fetterman and Repubilcan Mehmet Oz are tied in the latest Pennsylvania Senate race poll. The survey released by Muhlenberg College/Morning Call shows Oz and Fetterman tied at 47% (including leaning voters) with 3% selecting a third candidate and 2% undecided. Oz’s […]
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County...
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Scoop: Democrats deploy Biden and Obama to lock down Pennsylvania
President Biden and former President Obama will barnstorm the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas on Nov. 5 with the party's nominees for Pennsylvania governor and Senate, according to a Democrat with direct knowledge of the plans. Why it matters: In the final days before the midterms, Democrats are deploying their party's...
How John Fetterman and Dr. Oz Are Polling Days Before Pennsylvania Vote
A Monmouth University poll has found that the October 25 Pennsylvania Senate debate had a limited impact on the race, but it remains very tight indeed.
Will an Illinois Supreme Court Race Appear on Your Ballot? Here's What You Need to Know
Much has been made about the upcoming vote on the composition of Illinois’ Supreme Court, but only voters in specific districts will be given the chance to cast their ballots in the election. That’s because the Supreme Court is divided into five different districts, each representing a cluster of...
Federal Judge Considers Request for Restraining Order Against ‘Vigilantes’ Surveying Arizona Drop Boxes
A federal judge on Wednesday considered arguments over whether to issue a restraining order that would keep “vigilantes” away from drop boxes in Arizona in what advocacy groups describe as a naked ploy to intimidate voters. “I’m going to take the matter under advisement,” U.S. District Judge Michael...
Appeals court upholds New York state’s new absentee ballot law
Albany, N.Y. — A New York appeals court on Tuesday upheld a new state law allowing absentee ballots to be reviewed before Election Day, saying it would would be “extremely disruptive” to change the rules with absentee voting already underway. The decision from the Appellate Division of...
Federal judge in Arizona rejects restraining order request, lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Remarks by Vice President Harris At a Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hello, Pennsylvania! (Applause.) Good evening. Good evening. Good evening. It is so good to be here with all of these extraordinary leaders. I just said to Jaime — he was just on fire tonight, wasn’t he? (Laughs.) I want to thank Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the DNC, for all the work. He’s been traveling all over the country and doing an extraordinary job. So, Jaime, thank you for that warm and wonderful introduction and all that you do. (Applause.)
Fox News Poll: Half of Pennsylvanians say Senate debate a factor in their vote
The recent debate between U.S. Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz matters to many Pennsylvania voters. In one of the closest contests in the upcoming midterm elections, a new Fox News survey finds 51% say the debate is a factor in their Senate vote, and that group favors Oz by over 20 percentage points. Among the nearly half saying it is not at all a factor, Fetterman is preferred by nearly 30 points.
Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law
PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
Pa. election officials should not count undated mail ballots on Nov. 8, Pa. high court rules
In a deadlocked decision, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court directed counties to segregate mail ballots that a voter did not date or incorrectly dated. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has...
