ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M

Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy