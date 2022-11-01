Read full article on original website
No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
Pac-12 football power rankings, Week 10: Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins lead the way
The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins stayed atop the Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive this week, with the USC Trojans moving up a spot to No. 3. Oregon was the unanimous No. 1 for the second week in a row after the Ducks rolled past California, and UCLA stayed at second following the Bruins’ rout of Stanford.
Oregon Ducks ‘still to be determined’ punter, though it may not be a factor at Colorado
Two-thirds of the way into the season Oregon is still searching for an answer at punter. Fortunately for the No. 8 Ducks, their offense is so effective that punting is a rarity. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is 11th in the Pac-12 and 114th nationally in average punt yards (39.59) entering...
Running backs accounting for biggest share of Oregon Ducks’ receiving yards since 2012
The Oregon Ducks are relying on running backs for a greater portion of their receiving yards than at any point in the last decade with an exception of the shortened 2020 season. Bucky Irving, Sean Dollars, Noah Whittington, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Jordan James have combined for 45 catches for...
Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M
Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Taki Taimani remain absent
The three Oregon starters who missed practice on Tuesday were out again on Wednesday, making it unlikely they’ll be playing when the No. 8 Ducks take on Colorado. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota and nose tackle Taki Taimani were all absent during the early periods Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Girls soccer: State tournament action from across Oregon
Tuesday was for the boys. And on Wednesday, Oregon’s girls got to showcase their talents in the OSAA state tournaments. Wednesday saw the second round of action for Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A, while the 5A and 4A ranks are just starting off their playoffs.
Samantha Wagner, 4-star wing, commits to Oregon Ducks women’s basketball
The Oregon women’s basketball team landed its second top 50 commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing, announced her commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Baylor and Texas, Wagner is ranked the No. 42 player in the class of 2023, according to HoopGurlz.
Oregon Ducks’ Christian Gonzalez treating former school like ‘another opponent’ ahead of return to Colorado
Christian Gonzalez says it’s a “normal week,” but he also acknowledges it’s not exactly that way for him. The Oregon Ducks’ top cornerback will be playing against his former team and many old teammates when the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) visit Colorado Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Colorado left tackle: Oregon Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson among absent players, Troy Franklin in new role, punter rotation grows
Several injured players were absent, multiple newcomers joined the punt returners and the punter rotation grew at Oregon’s practice. Alex Bales, who changed his jersey from No. 91 to No. 80, took the first rep of four punters Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Culprit burns Pride flag, gives Nazi salute in Newberg, video shows
Just weeks after a Yamhill County judge ruled a controversial ban on the display of Pride flags in Newberg schools was unconstitutional, a masked person approached the home of school district employee, lit the employee’s Pride flag on fire and performed a Nazi salute. A home security camera captured...
Spruce Goose flew – barely – 75 years ago; McMinnville aviation museum launches year-long celebration
The Spruce Goose – the Hughes H-4 Hercules, the Hughes Flying Boat – is the most famous military aircraft never used. Conceived during World War II by dashing entrepreneur Howard Hughes, it was the world’s largest military transport plane – six times larger than any other aircraft at the time.
