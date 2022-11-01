Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
17-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus on Saturday. Columbus police report the victim was walking with friends at a car meet in a parking lot in the 4000 block of East 5th Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., when he was shot four times in the chest and stomach by an unknown suspect.
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing
1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant
Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
Columbus Police seek persons of interest in shooting death of Girard man
Police in Columbus are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding out who fatally shot a Girard man in their city this past weekend. Detectives have published photos of 12 people described as persons of interest in the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky. According to police, Sobnosky...
Father demanding answers after daughter was found dead in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brett Hinkle never thought he’d have to live with this pain. On Monday, his daughter, 36-year-old Jessica Sykes, was found dead in a home on Howey Road in North Linden. Police say she was found with a gunshot wound. All her father Hinkle has are...
Man shot by officers in south Columbus identified, charged with 3 counts of felonious assault
1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
Woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case that left two adults, unborn baby dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who caused the death of two adults and an unborn child in 2020 was sentenced Friday morning. Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, will serve a minimum of 14 years with a maximum sentence of 16 years on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, to be served consecutively, and two counts […]
