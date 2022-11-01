ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10TV

17-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus on Saturday. Columbus police report the victim was walking with friends at a car meet in a parking lot in the 4000 block of East 5th Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., when he was shot four times in the chest and stomach by an unknown suspect.
10TV

2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
cwcolumbus.com

2 men charged in connection with deadly Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old and a 23-year-old are accused of trying to destroy evidence and getting rid of the body after a man was stabbed to death. Columbus Police say they responded to an unknown complaint at a residence in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
10TV

1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
NBC4 Columbus

10TV

Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video hours after a man was shot by an officer outside of a Columbus restaurant Thursday morning. Police were called to the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Raymond Hampton who is now charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.
WDTN

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
10TV

1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in north Columbus Friday morning. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1600 block of North 4th Street between East 12th and East 13th avenues just before 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim injured with a gunshot wound.
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Plain Township crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Plain Township, Franklin County, Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on New Albany-Condit Road south of Albany View Drive at approximately 1:14 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2013 Nissan Altima was driving sought […]
10TV

WSYX ABC6

10TV

10TV

