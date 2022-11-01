ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Austin

Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle

The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
KYLE, TX
Leander welcomes new city engineer

Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
LEANDER, TX
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters

Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall

The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin

Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks

The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color

People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
AUSTIN, TX
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
CEDAR PARK, TX
dirtwheelsmag.com

DESTINATION: HIDDEN FALLS ADVENTURE PARK

Any riding area that shows up on nearly a dozen lists as one of the best places to ride deserves a look-see. It piques our interest when a riding area garners that kind of attention in Texas, a place that, in case you haven’t noticed, is pretty darn big.
TEXAS STATE
enchantingtexas.com

10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas

Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
AUSTIN, TX
2 new Austin pizza restaurants to try this fall

Dovetail Pizza will offer pizza, pasta, salads and sides. (Courtesy Shanna Hickman) Local pizza truck will Sammataro will open its first brick-and-mortar location in December at 900 W. 10th St., Austin. Sammataro sells New York-style pies that owner Issac Flores describes as “wood fired and East Coast inspired.” It will replace 40 North, which closed in October. Sammataro’s food truck will remain open at 1108 E. 12th St., Austin. www.sammataro.love.
AUSTIN, TX
