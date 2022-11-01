Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
Shops in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto prepare for holiday season as economy grows
I would say shop early rather than later because what they have is pretty much what they’re going to have. They can’t continue to reorder and get more stuff in just because the supply chain hasn’t caught back up yet." —Kim Kubula (left), co-owner of the Hutto General Store (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact)
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle
The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
2 breweries coming soon to Austin this fall
The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.
Lacey Dupré Acupuncture expands with new location Jade Seed Wellness in San Marcos
Jade Seed Wellness will have a grand opening Dec. 3. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Dr. Lacey Dupré, who has operated Lacey Dupré Acupuncture since September 2021 in San Marcos, has relocated and expanded the business to become Jade Seed Wellness, 300 S. CM Allen Parkway, Ste. A, San Marcos.
The Zilker Eagle mini train will remain closed for another year
The Zilker mini train has been out of commission since 2019. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin residents will have to wait another year to ride the beloved Zilker train. The Austin Parks Foundation announced Oct. 21 that reopening the train will be delayed due to safety issues. The Zilker train has...
Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks
The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
kut.org
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
New mobile food and retail property brings local owners together
The park brings together food and retail options. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) The Lawn, a turf-covered lot with mobile food and merchandise stores on South Congress Avenue, added its final tenant in early September. The entire space was constructed within six months by Cassie and Jay LaCourse. In addition to owning...
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
dirtwheelsmag.com
DESTINATION: HIDDEN FALLS ADVENTURE PARK
Any riding area that shows up on nearly a dozen lists as one of the best places to ride deserves a look-see. It piques our interest when a riding area garners that kind of attention in Texas, a place that, in case you haven’t noticed, is pretty darn big.
Orobianco Italian Creamery is coming to Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery will be at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamery) Orobianco Italian Creamery is set to open Jan. 1, 2023. It is Texas’ only water buffalo dairy and creamery. Founder Phil Giglio said the company produces gelato and cheeses from scratch using high-quality,...
enchantingtexas.com
10 Festive Things to do for Christmas in Austin, Texas
Christmas in Austin is a special time. The city comes alive with holiday lights and decorations, and there is a sense of excitement in the air. Families come together to celebrate, and there are plenty of festive traditions to enjoy. Best Things to do for Christmas in Austin. Austin is...
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
2 new Austin pizza restaurants to try this fall
Dovetail Pizza will offer pizza, pasta, salads and sides. (Courtesy Shanna Hickman) Local pizza truck will Sammataro will open its first brick-and-mortar location in December at 900 W. 10th St., Austin. Sammataro sells New York-style pies that owner Issac Flores describes as “wood fired and East Coast inspired.” It will replace 40 North, which closed in October. Sammataro’s food truck will remain open at 1108 E. 12th St., Austin. www.sammataro.love.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0