The Stay Put will have indoor and outdoor seating in its 3,043-square-foot space. (Courtesy Stay Put) A new local brewery called The Stay Put is opening at 73 Rainey St., Austin, in a building listed under the National Register of Historic Places. There are two bars, indoor and outdoor seating, and a dog-friendly patio at the brewery. The Stay Put will offer 16 brewed-in-house beers that a representative described as “crisp and clean easy drinkers” as well as “approachable and crushable” draft cocktails. Amanda Carto, who brings over a decade of bar management experience, wll act as general manager, and Head Brewer Kevin Lindsay will oversee all on-site brewing. The Stay Put will open its doors Nov. 17. www.stayputbrewery.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO