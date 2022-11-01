Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Sun Metro's Upper East Side Transit Center to begin service on Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
KFOX 14
25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
KFOX 14
El Paso looks to motivate home buyers to purchase in downtown, westside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is working to find ways to revitalize downtown. The project, currently in the works, is called the Downtown Uptown project. The goal is to revamp the area by making it a place where people can live, but also play.
KFOX 14
Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
KFOX 14
El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
KFOX 14
Circle K says diesel fuel was accidently put into unleaded gas tanks at El Paso station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
KFOX 14
49-year-old pedestrian killed along Mesa Street in west El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The pedestrian killed crossing Mesa Street in west El Paso was identified. Gabriel Terrazas, 49, of El Paso died in a pedestrian crash Friday night. El Paso police said Terrazas was struck by a KIA Forte as he ran across Mesa Street. Terrazas was...
KFOX 14
Dia de Muertos event held at Mexican Consulate in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Muertos event was held at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso Thursday night. A large ofrenda was unveiled at the Consulate General of Mexico gallery. Catrinas, live music and traditional bread with hot chocolate were there. The winners of the different...
KFOX 14
EPISD celebrates completion of Navarrete Middle School on Fort Bliss grounds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school opened its doors to more than 900 students in Aug. The school comes together as a consolidation of the former Armendariz...
KFOX 14
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
KFOX 14
Rio Grande Cancer Foundation asks men to participate in Brovember Challenge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin is giving the razor a rest, as you may have noticed. Holguin is taking part in the Brovember Challenge, a month-long campaign to raise awareness about men’s health. It’s being sponsored by the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation. The...
KFOX 14
Man sentenced for 2019 deadly drunk driving wreck in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a wrong-way crash that left one person dead in south-central El Paso in Nov. 2019, according to court records. Esteban Israel Lopez was driving a Ford Expedition the wrong way on the westbound lanes of...
KFOX 14
Trail of blood leads El Paso police to body of 75-year-old grandfather hidden in basement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A trail of blood is what led to a gruesome discovery in the basement of a house in south-central El Paso. Rodolfo Murphy Sr. was found stabbed to death at 5622 Webster Avenue Saturday night. Murphy's grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez, was booked into the...
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:05 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left 3 lanes were closed and backup was passed Joe Battle. It...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
KFOX 14
Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD students learn oil, energy source through Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Oil and other energy source are a big part of the Texas and New Mexico economies. Students at Ysleta Independent School District got to meet the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit. The unit is traveling the state teaching 5th through 8th graders about STEM and...
KFOX 14
Beto O'Rourke cast vote in El Paso during early voting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke voted with his wife and mother at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. Early voting is underway for the General Election. O’Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman and...
KFOX 14
16-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting at Capistrano Park in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old injured at a park in El Paso's Lower Valley. The drive-by shooting happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Capistrano Park located at 8700 Padilla Drive. Two boys, ages 13 and 14,...
KFOX 14
Canutillo ISD ballot question raises confusion for some voters
Canutillo, Texas (KFOX14) — Election Day is just around the corner and one ballot question from the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) has some people confused. CSID placed a $264 million bond referendum on this year's ballot. The bond is split into two different propositions. Proposition A focuses on...
