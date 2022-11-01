EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.

EL PASO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO