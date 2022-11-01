ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Sun Metro's Upper East Side Transit Center to begin service on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The fourth and final part of the Sun Metro's rapid transit system is finished with the completion of the Montana Brio. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

25th annual Bi-National Border Mass to be held in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso will host its 25th annual Bi-National Border Mass on Saturday. The mass will be held at noon on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Established in 1997, the annual bi-national mass on the border brings...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Large police presence seen in far east El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large law enforcement presence was seen in far east El Paso Thursday night. Multiple El Paso Police Department (EPPD) vehicles, which included heavily armored vehicles, were seen on Hannah Leigh Street, Tierra Este Road, and Red Sun Drive, according to our crew at the scene and viewers.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso landmarks light up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso landmarks, including One San Jacinto Plaza Tower, will be lit teal on Thursday to awareness to Alzheimer’s. The light displays are part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program. “Having these El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Circle K says diesel fuel was accidently put into unleaded gas tanks at El Paso station

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station left multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dia de Muertos event held at Mexican Consulate in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Muertos event was held at the Mexican Consulate in El Paso Thursday night. A large ofrenda was unveiled at the Consulate General of Mexico gallery. Catrinas, live music and traditional bread with hot chocolate were there. The winners of the different...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Where do drugs seized in El Paso go?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the past two years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported an increase in fentanyl in cities across the country, including El Paso. KFOX14 Investigates traveled to the DEA lab in Dallas, Texas, where evidence from across the state, New Mexico, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Beto O'Rourke cast vote in El Paso during early voting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoan Beto O'Rourke voted with his wife and mother at the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday. Early voting is underway for the General Election. O’Rourke is challenging Republican Governor Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is a former El Paso congressman and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD ballot question raises confusion for some voters

Canutillo, Texas (KFOX14) — Election Day is just around the corner and one ballot question from the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) has some people confused. CSID placed a $264 million bond referendum on this year's ballot. The bond is split into two different propositions. Proposition A focuses on...
CANUTILLO, TX

