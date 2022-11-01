Santa will be making an early appearance at Bass Pro Shops
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To kick off Bass Pro Shops’ Santa’s Wonderland, Santa Claus will be visiting the shop for a free family event.
Bass Pro will be inviting families around the Ozarks to see Santa at the Springfield and Branson locations at 5:00 p.m. on November 5.
The free event will include popcorn, giveaways, and a parade through the parking lot. The event will continue inside with Christmas-related games, snacks, and refreshments.
Free photos with Santa will start on Sunday, November 6. Advance reservations are now available and dates will continue to open on a rolling basis seven days in advance.
Santa’s Wonderland experience will continue from November 6 to December 24.
To learn more and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa .
