No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch
No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
Running backs accounting for biggest share of Oregon Ducks’ receiving yards since 2012
The Oregon Ducks are relying on running backs for a greater portion of their receiving yards than at any point in the last decade with an exception of the shortened 2020 season. Bucky Irving, Sean Dollars, Noah Whittington, Byron Cardwell Jr. and Jordan James have combined for 45 catches for...
Oregon Ducks ‘still to be determined’ punter, though it may not be a factor at Colorado
Two-thirds of the way into the season Oregon is still searching for an answer at punter. Fortunately for the No. 8 Ducks, their offense is so effective that punting is a rarity. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) is 11th in the Pac-12 and 114th nationally in average punt yards (39.59) entering...
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M
Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
Oregon State football: Weather, extra prep could help Beavers defense, Isaac Hodgins undecided on 2023
Oregon State’s defense may have a couple advantages when it faces Washington at Husky Stadium. The weather forecast for the Seattle area is predicting an “atmospheric river” and some wind on Friday. It’s obvious how that could impact a UW offense that is attempting to pass and hold onto the ball.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Taki Taimani remain absent
The three Oregon starters who missed practice on Tuesday were out again on Wednesday, making it unlikely they’ll be playing when the No. 8 Ducks take on Colorado. Edge rusher DJ Johnson, receiver Chase Cota and nose tackle Taki Taimani were all absent during the early periods Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Samantha Wagner, 4-star wing, commits to Oregon Ducks women’s basketball
The Oregon women’s basketball team landed its second top 50 commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing, announced her commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday. Previously committed to Baylor and Texas, Wagner is ranked the No. 42 player in the class of 2023, according to HoopGurlz.
Colorado left tackle: Oregon Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
SportsGrid
Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon State is 8-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.2 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points over the line for those games. In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award
Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
Girls soccer: State tournament action from across Oregon
Tuesday was for the boys. And on Wednesday, Oregon’s girls got to showcase their talents in the OSAA state tournaments. Wednesday saw the second round of action for Class 6A and 3A/2A/1A, while the 5A and 4A ranks are just starting off their playoffs.
uoregon.edu
Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried
A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
