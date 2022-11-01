ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

No. 24 Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

No. 24 Oregon State and Washington have an opportunity at stake as the Beavers and Huskies square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Husky Stadium. The winner continues to have a flickering hope of a Pac-12 championship game berth, and an increasingly realistic path to a 10-win season. The Beavers have only two seasons where they won 10 or more games, in 2000 and 2006.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon

The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball will be without at least 4 players in season opener against Florida A&M

Oregon men’s basketball will open the season very short-handed. In addition to guard Jermaine Couisnard being out indefinitely following knee surgery, the No. 21 Ducks will be without junior college transfer guard Brennan Rigsby and reserve forwards Ethan Butler and Lök Wur for Monday’s season opener against Florida A&M (7 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon). Freshman center Kel’el Ware could also be the sidelined and guard Rivaldo Soares, who has been out of practice, could return.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick nominated for Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award

Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick was nominated for the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. McCormick, a seventh-year senior, missed nearly all of the 2018-21 seasons due to a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He tore his left ACL as a senior at Bend’s Summit High School before enrolling early at Oregon, where McCormick has gone on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees despite auditory processing challenges. McCormick was one of three UO players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis following overly strenuous workouts in January 2017. He has overcome all these challenges while also being estranged from his biological father for nearly a decade.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Report finds decline in local news has civic leaders worried

A new report from the UO’s School of Journalism and Communication’s Agora Journalism Center found that Oregonians are unequally served by local news media and that some communities have few places to turn for local news. The report also describes how journalists and civic leaders are deeply worried...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Tracking early ballot return in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
