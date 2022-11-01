The Big 12 Conference Championship match is set. West Virginia, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 TCU for the league title on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers are making their first championship final appearance since 2018 while the Horned Frogs are looking for a three-peat. They claimed the title in 2021 and 2020.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO