Related
WOWK
WVU and TCU will battle in the Big 12 Tournament Final on Sunday
The Big 12 Conference Championship match is set. West Virginia, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 TCU for the league title on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers are making their first championship final appearance since 2018 while the Horned Frogs are looking for a three-peat. They claimed the title in 2021 and 2020.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins praises team’s “competitive” mentality
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins spoke to members of the media on Thursday as the season opener for his WVU men’s basketball team sits a week away. The team is working to iron out some preseason kinks before it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Monday, especially with a largely new crop of players.
WOWK
WVU Hits the Road for Big 12 Fall Invite
The West Virginia University tennis team is back on the road this weekend, as the team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the 2022 Big 12 Fall Invitational, from Nov. 4-6, to wrap up the fall slate. Oklahoma State University is set to host the invite, with action taking place at...
WOWK
Mountaineers Head to PSU for Dual Meet Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a two-day dual meet against Penn State. Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, followed...
WOWK
Due to injuries, WVU needs to “get creative” with available running backs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Depth at running back has been one of West Virginia’s greatest strengths this season, but as it nears the end of its Big 12 schedule, that position group has been hit hard with injuries. The year started with junior Tony Mathis, redshirt freshman Justin Johnson...
WOWK
West Virginia to meet Texas in Big 12 Semifinals
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its hunt for a Big 12 Championship title with a match against No. 1-seed Texas in the Big 12 Championship Semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Brown looks ahead to Iowa State trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed members of the media on Tuesday as he prepares his team for a critical matchup against Iowa State. While Brown focused his press conference on the football side of things, he opened the session by offering words of support for guard James Gmiter, who suddenly lost his mother, Kim, over the weekend.
WOWK
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
WOWK
West Virginia comes in at No. 29 in Week Six Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. The Mountaineers are looking to continue...
WOWK
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
