Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Related
OSDH Investigating Spike In Stomach Illness In Hydro
The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Caddo County Health Department are investigating a spike in stomach illness complaints among residents of Hydro. While the OSDH is still investigating, they recommend that Hydro residents avoid drinking tap water at this time. The OSDH says they have not confirmed that...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools see heavy absences due to flu, RSV, COVID-19
OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma schools are seeing heavy absences this month due to flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19. Students in one district are getting new options when it comes to seeing a doctor. Too many times out of the year, students are forced to leave the classroom and try to get a doctor’s appointment due to health reasons.
KOCO
Hospital opens doors in Purcell to take on patients, provide care
PURCELL, Okla. — A brand-new hospital opened its doors in Purcell, ready to take patients and provide care. Officials said the new building isn’t only exciting for the community but necessary to provide healthcare for rural communities. It is the big red building right off Interstate 35 whenever...
KOCO
Program helps buy Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by grandparents
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program has offered help buying Christmas presents for Oklahoma City children being raised by their grandparents. Volunteers for the Grandparents Helping Grandchildren program were given a list of items that will make their way under trees on Christmas morning. From gift cards to barbies, the...
KHBS
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking
A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
Mustang School parents fear failure with changes to grading scale – where tests are worth 80% of grade
A school district's new policy on grading is getting extra scrutiny from some parents. Parents with students in Mustang Schools told KFOR a new policy to heavily weigh test scores, opposed to homework, is not helping their student make the grade.
New training bus to help end human trafficking
A new bus could be coming to a town near you to help promote safety on public transit.
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
KOCO
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with tornado risk, hail threat heading into Oklahoma
Severe storms with a tornado risk and hail threat are heading into Oklahoma. A line of storms will move into the Sooner State around 7:30 a.m. Friday along a cold front. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says any storms behind the cold front will mainly be wind and hail producers.
KOCO
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Oklahoma City
The annual Toys for Tots campaign, as put on by the Marine Corps Reserve, is now underway in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Michael Weeks and 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks spoke with KOCO about how people can give back this holiday season. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from fentanyl overdose
Officials say a man is alive thanks to the hard work from Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies.
KOCO
Crashes cause heavy backup on Oklahoma City interstates
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three major crashes caused traffic backups on multiple interstates at the Amarillo junction Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Several cars were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 40 just before the Amarillo junction, and two other crashes happened in both directions of Interstate 44 south junction. Authorities have listed the collisions as injury accidents, but they have not announced the extent of the injuries.
Oklahoma Daily
State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage
Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
KOCO
Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKC Dentist Offering Halloween Candy Buy-Back
A metro dentist has a unique way for everyone to get rid of their extra Halloween candy. By dropping excess candy off at Lori LoVett's office near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue, guests can get $1 back per pound of candy, as well as a goodie bag. Candy can...
KOCO
Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence
EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
Oklahoma Daily
Unhoused Normanites plea for systemic changes in Section 8 housing process
Becky Tyler was a stay-at-home mom. Alfredo Tandarne spent game days in Norman as a custodian in the Sooners’ stadium. Walisa Sanders was retired. Tyler, Tandarne and Sanders now experience homelessness and need help as they seek housing. Sanders said that people with Section 8 vouchers, an assistance program...
Comments / 2