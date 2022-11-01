ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma schools see heavy absences due to flu, RSV, COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma schools are seeing heavy absences this month due to flu, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19. Students in one district are getting new options when it comes to seeing a doctor. Too many times out of the year, students are forced to leave the classroom and try to get a doctor’s appointment due to health reasons.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Hospital opens doors in Purcell to take on patients, provide care

PURCELL, Okla. — A brand-new hospital opened its doors in Purcell, ready to take patients and provide care. Officials said the new building isn’t only exciting for the community but necessary to provide healthcare for rural communities. It is the big red building right off Interstate 35 whenever...
PURCELL, OK
KHBS

New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors

At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Toys for Tots campaign underway in Oklahoma City

The annual Toys for Tots campaign, as put on by the Marine Corps Reserve, is now underway in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Michael Weeks and 1st Lt. Jacob Fairbanks spoke with KOCO about how people can give back this holiday season. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crashes cause heavy backup on Oklahoma City interstates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three major crashes caused traffic backups on multiple interstates at the Amarillo junction Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Several cars were involved in a crash on eastbound Interstate 40 just before the Amarillo junction, and two other crashes happened in both directions of Interstate 44 south junction. Authorities have listed the collisions as injury accidents, but they have not announced the extent of the injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage

Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma representative arrested for driving under the influence

EDMOND, Okla. — A member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives was arrested for driving under the influence. Rep. Ryan Martinez was taken into custody. He represents District 39. Police arrested Martinez at a bar in Edmond. They had him do several sobriety tests and a body cam video...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Unhoused Normanites plea for systemic changes in Section 8 housing process

Becky Tyler was a stay-at-home mom. Alfredo Tandarne spent game days in Norman as a custodian in the Sooners’ stadium. Walisa Sanders was retired. Tyler, Tandarne and Sanders now experience homelessness and need help as they seek housing. Sanders said that people with Section 8 vouchers, an assistance program...
NORMAN, OK

