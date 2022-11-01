BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, you might not have to be 21 to gamble in North Dakota. That is because the draft tribal-state gaming compact has been submitted with some changes. The draft includes revisions such as allowing online casino style gaming and online sports betting within the physical boundaries of reservations. And lowering the legal age for gambling from 21 to 19, with the exception for those with a military ID may gamble at 18.

