North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

Large grants support ND’s local meat and poultry industries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two large grants were just awarded to North Dakota rural development organizations. The recipients are local ranchers and meat producers and processors. Local favorites, such as area butcher shops, will soon have the opportunity for big improvements thanks to financial aid. The Meat and Poultry Processing...
KX News

A big win for North Dakota cattle producers

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
KX News

ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
KX News

Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Is there a clear conflict of interest when it comes to investing taxpayer dollars derived from fossil fuels into banks and money managers that are openly committed to eliminating fossil fuels altogether? That is the question driving 19 states attorneys general to investigate a United Nations-backed group of anti-fossil fuel banks. MT […]
KFYR-TV

Draft of tribal-state gaming compact allows online gaming

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, you might not have to be 21 to gamble in North Dakota. That is because the draft tribal-state gaming compact has been submitted with some changes. The draft includes revisions such as allowing online casino style gaming and online sports betting within the physical boundaries of reservations. And lowering the legal age for gambling from 21 to 19, with the exception for those with a military ID may gamble at 18.
KX News

Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner

BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With one click, North Dakota residents can prevent traffic fatalities, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation is running a campaign to help save lives. The Click It or Ticket campaign started November 1 and will extend through December 15. During this time period, the state...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up

(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
KX News

Recovery Reinvented: Six years helping North Dakotans

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Recovery Reinvented has returned for its sixth year. This event brought both new and familiar faces to North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum made their way to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks to share stories about recovery from addiction. Recovery Reinvented promotes local change and recognizes […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Students in North Dakota Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
gowatertown.net

Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided

Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
The Center Square

Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota

(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
KX News

Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

