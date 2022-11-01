Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Large grants support ND’s local meat and poultry industries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two large grants were just awarded to North Dakota rural development organizations. The recipients are local ranchers and meat producers and processors. Local favorites, such as area butcher shops, will soon have the opportunity for big improvements thanks to financial aid. The Meat and Poultry Processing...
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Claims of diesel fuel shortages, will North Dakota be affected? Proposed "Clean Energy" solution, is really the answer at this point?
A big win for North Dakota cattle producers
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small and mid-sized food processors are struggling to maintain meat supply chain demands. But now, North Dakota is receiving more than ten million dollars to increase and expand meat and poultry processing for those producers. 10M dollars was awarded today to the Lewis and Clark Council, which will act as a […]
KFYR-TV
“Red Shoe Campaign” aims to raise awareness about adoption needs in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. – When it comes to famous movie scenes, the one from “The Wizard of Oz” when Dorothy clicks her red shoes together and says, “There’s no place like home” is one of the best known. That line is the inspiration behind a...
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living.
ND Game and Fish expands CWD testing this year
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota Game and Fish leaders are asking for more help from hunters keeping track of chronic wasting disease. Right now, Senator John Hoeven says he’s hoping to pass the Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act through the senate. It would include $70 million from the USDA and the […]
Sen. Cramer says North Dakota should fire ESG firms
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Is there a clear conflict of interest when it comes to investing taxpayer dollars derived from fossil fuels into banks and money managers that are openly committed to eliminating fossil fuels altogether? That is the question driving 19 states attorneys general to investigate a United Nations-backed group of anti-fossil fuel banks. MT […]
KFYR-TV
Draft of tribal-state gaming compact allows online gaming
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, you might not have to be 21 to gamble in North Dakota. That is because the draft tribal-state gaming compact has been submitted with some changes. The draft includes revisions such as allowing online casino style gaming and online sports betting within the physical boundaries of reservations. And lowering the legal age for gambling from 21 to 19, with the exception for those with a military ID may gamble at 18.
Fintan Dooley: DemNPL candidate for Ag Commissioner
BISMARCK, N.D. KXNET) — On Tuesday, November 2, reporter Josh Meny interviewed Fintan Dooley — a DemNPL candidate for the role of State Ag Commissioner — regarding his beliefs on the current state of North Dakota’s agricultural industry. The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics. […]
KFYR-TV
ND Click It or Ticket campaign aims to save lives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With one click, North Dakota residents can prevent traffic fatalities, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation is running a campaign to help save lives. The Click It or Ticket campaign started November 1 and will extend through December 15. During this time period, the state...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota producer finishes up growing season by harvesting sunflowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up the harvest season by cutting row crops. Stan Boehm is happy with the numbers he’s seeing on his yield monitor as he cuts his sunflower crop. “There’s a good crop out here. That helps everything. The prices are...
Recovery Reinvented: Six years helping North Dakotans
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Recovery Reinvented has returned for its sixth year. This event brought both new and familiar faces to North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum made their way to the Alerus Center in Grand Forks to share stories about recovery from addiction. Recovery Reinvented promotes local change and recognizes […]
KFYR-TV
District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
voiceofalexandria.com
Students in North Dakota Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
gowatertown.net
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
Dry weather increases wildfire risk in North Dakota
(The Center Square) - Even though autumn brings cooler temperatures to North Dakota, dry conditions mean the risk of wildfire remains high, particularly in rural areas. Beth Hill, outreach and education manager at North Dakota Forest Service, told The Center Square the fall has been historically high-risk for wildfires in North Dakota because vegetation is drying and many outdoor activities, like harvest and hunting, are underway.
Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
