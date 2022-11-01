Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU and TCU will battle in the Big 12 Tournament Final on Sunday
The Big 12 Conference Championship match is set. West Virginia, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 2 TCU for the league title on Sunday afternoon. The Mountaineers are making their first championship final appearance since 2018 while the Horned Frogs are looking for a three-peat. They claimed the title in 2021 and 2020.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins praises team’s “competitive” mentality
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins spoke to members of the media on Thursday as the season opener for his WVU men’s basketball team sits a week away. The team is working to iron out some preseason kinks before it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Monday, especially with a largely new crop of players.
WTRF
Mountaineers Head to PSU for Dual Meet Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a two-day dual meet against Penn State. Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, followed...
WTRF
Due to injuries, WVU needs to “get creative” with available running backs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Depth at running back has been one of West Virginia’s greatest strengths this season, but as it nears the end of its Big 12 schedule, that position group has been hit hard with injuries. The year started with junior Tony Mathis, redshirt freshman Justin Johnson...
WTRF
Stevenson expects to win the WVU way: It’s “never been pretty”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Erik Stevenson knows his West Virginia team isn’t yet playing to its full potential. The Mountaineers were far from perfect in their exhibition win over Bowling Green, giving up 19 turnovers and shooting 37.1 percent from the field. They won the rebounding battle by an 18-board margin, but even that didn’t satisfy the fifth-year transfer guard.
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Discusses West Virginia Potentially Moving Conferences
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University’s director of athletics Shane Lyons held a Zoom call with the WVU Committee of Retired Faculty this evening. Following a long, boring slideshow that discussed financials for various programs at the university, Lyons took a few questions from the small group of people that were invited.
WTRF
West Virginia to meet Texas in Big 12 Semifinals
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its hunt for a Big 12 Championship title with a match against No. 1-seed Texas in the Big 12 Championship Semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
WTRF
Hershey’s History: How McLaurin got his unique name
WVU's sophomore safety's name stands right out -- and he doesn't even eat chocolate. The story of how Hershey McLaurin ended up as a safety at WVU is just as unique as his name. In his first media session as a Mountaineer, he knew a question about his unique moniker...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown looks ahead to Iowa State trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed members of the media on Tuesday as he prepares his team for a critical matchup against Iowa State. While Brown focused his press conference on the football side of things, he opened the session by offering words of support for guard James Gmiter, who suddenly lost his mother, Kim, over the weekend.
WTRF
Brown updates injury list: Donaldson out for season
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s leading rusher will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to head coach Neal Brown. Freshman running back CJ Donaldson has surgery on a lower body injury, which he suffered during his first career start Saturday vs. TCU. The breakout back logged his fourth 100-yard game with two touchdowns, but WVU lost 41-31.
WTRF
Kayza Massey named Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; 5 WVU players honored by the conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey has been named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year by the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time a WVU women’s soccer keeper has earned the honor. Massey recorded a total of seven shutouts this year, including two against nationally...
WTRF
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Rodney Gallagher Doubles Down on Commitment to WVU
One of the biggest commits for the Mountaineers in 2023, 4-star receiver Rodney Gallagher, has garnered interest from many major programs. In a conversation with The Voice of Motown, Gallagher reassured Mountaineer Nation that he plans to stay committed to WVU despite the attention. Tennessee, who is having an incredible...
WTRF
West Virginia comes in at No. 29 in Week Six Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. The Mountaineers are looking to continue...
WTRF
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
wvu.edu
Lyons to speak to the WVU retirees
Shane Lyons, WVU director of athletics and associate vice president, will present an “Overview of WVU Athletics” to retired faculty and staff at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 2) on Zoom. All members of the community are welcome to attend, but must register today (Nov. 1). This program is...
WDTV
Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website. Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with...
