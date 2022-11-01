Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
fox10phoenix.com
Google Fiber breaks ground in Mesa
After years of waiting, Google has broken ground on works needed to bring fiber optic internet to parts of the Valley, and the first ones to get access are residents in parts of Mesa. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said. Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
fox10phoenix.com
Man who witnessed Mesa pizza restaurant shooting speaks out
The shooting, which happened on the night of Nov. 4, left one man injured. The suspect later died. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of killing his boss over paycheck dispute in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a man accused of shooting and killing his boss at a west Phoenix apartment complex has been arrested. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene on Nov. 2 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found 51-year-old David Gordon in the parking lot. Gordon claimed to have been involved in a shooting and was taken into custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Loco J's Mexican restaurant opens in Cave Creek with a traditional celebration
After years in the making, a Mexican restaurant in Cave Creek officially opened on Nov. 1, and Loco J’s is celebrating Día de los Muertos. If you stop by for a bite to eat, you’ll notice colorful artwork and more. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen takes us inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man not seen or heard from in a while found dead inside a home, police say
PHOENIX - A man who hadn't been seen or heard from in a while was found dead inside a home in Phoenix, and police need the public's help to learn what led up to his death. The unidentified man was found on Nov. 1 just before 2:30 p.m. during a welfare check of a home near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in wrong-way crash that killed 3 GCU students
Three freshman Grand Canyon University students and roommates were killed by a driver headed the wrong way on I-17. The alleged wrong-way driver, 25-year-old Vincent Acosta of Laveen, was arrested and booked into jail upon being released from the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals
PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
FOX 10 Investigates: Concerns over far East Valley school where teen died of suspected overdose
The school, Canyon State Academy, is a private residential school in the town of Queen Creek. FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum has more on the impact the school has had on Queen Creek's new police department.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa apartment shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street. It's still unclear what happened, but officers described a chaotic scene after finding one...
fox10phoenix.com
Casa Grande Police seize fentanyl, guns, cash; suspected drug supplier arrested
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - An Arizona man suspected of being a drug supplier was arrested after police say they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and cash. Casa Grande Police say Vicente Rodriguez, a 34-year-old resident of Arizona City, was arrested on Nov. 2, following a lengthy investigation into his alleged involvement in supplying known fentanyl dealers and addicts with drugs.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in road-rage shooting that left 8-year-old girl dead: Phoenix Police
Police said that the little girl died from her injuries and that the man who pulled the trigger, 48-year-old Sidney Garrand, was arrested and booked into jail after he was released from the hospital. He is accused of first-degree murder.
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert Police forms Crisis Response Team that focuses on calls related to mental health
GILBERT, Ariz. - The Gilbert Police Department has added a brand-new unit focused on crisis response, and many of their calls are related to mental health. So far, Gilbert Police's Crisis Response Team is already averaging about 15 to 16 calls per day. On the morning of Oct. 31, they had a suicidal woman reach out for help.
