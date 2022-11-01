ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Google Fiber breaks ground in Mesa

After years of waiting, Google has broken ground on works needed to bring fiber optic internet to parts of the Valley, and the first ones to get access are residents in parts of Mesa. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said. Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of killing his boss over paycheck dispute in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a man accused of shooting and killing his boss at a west Phoenix apartment complex has been arrested. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene on Nov. 2 near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road and found 51-year-old David Gordon in the parking lot. Gordon claimed to have been involved in a shooting and was taken into custody.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in wrong-way crash that killed 3 GCU students

Three freshman Grand Canyon University students and roommates were killed by a driver headed the wrong way on I-17. The alleged wrong-way driver, 25-year-old Vincent Acosta of Laveen, was arrested and booked into jail upon being released from the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Operation Flashpoint: Authorities in Arizona demonstrate bombs made with common chemicals

PHOENIX - Officials with the FBI and Homeland Security have a warning for people to be on the lookout for those who may be collecting materials to make homemade bombs. While there are no specific threats at this time, the warning comes amid rising tensions across the country, as well as several big events that are set to take place in the coming weeks, from the Midterm elections to the 2023 Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open, both of which are held in the Phoenix area.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa apartment shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning. Officials say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street. It's still unclear what happened, but officers described a chaotic scene after finding one...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Casa Grande Police seize fentanyl, guns, cash; suspected drug supplier arrested

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - An Arizona man suspected of being a drug supplier was arrested after police say they seized numerous drugs, weapons, and cash. Casa Grande Police say Vicente Rodriguez, a 34-year-old resident of Arizona City, was arrested on Nov. 2, following a lengthy investigation into his alleged involvement in supplying known fentanyl dealers and addicts with drugs.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy