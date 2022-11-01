GRAHAM COUNTY – The ghouls and goblins are gone for another year and that means it must be time to sign up for Toys for Tots!. Coming back for his 15th year at the helm, Greg St. Hilaire has filled his warehouse as the official coordinator for the Toys for Tots charity in Graham County and is eager to give the toys away this Christmas in the 75th anniversary of the program. However, St. Hilaire needs the assistance of all the little elves everywhere to let him know who to prepare gifts for.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO