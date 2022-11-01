Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Man shot in face with shotgun
GRAHAM COUNTY – A man was flown to an out-of-area hospital for surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after being shot in the face with a shotgun in a hunting accident. According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, the victim was quail hunting with his friend when some quail flew out of the bushes between them. The victim’s friend fired without realizing where the victim was and accidentally shot him.
gilaherald.com
Sheriff Sumner set to sue supervisors
Photo Courtesy Greenlee County: Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner is set to sue the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors over funding issues. Showdown in Duncan over who controls the county’s finances. By Jon Johnson. DUNCAN – The O.K. Corral it’s not, but the stakes are still high in this...
gilavalleycentral.net
LifeNet returns to Willcox with ribbon-cutting Friday
WILLCOX — LifeNet 8 is celebrating its return to Cochise County with a ribbon-cutting event in Willcox on Friday. The event, running from 10 a.m. to noon at Northern Cochise Community Hospital, will also offer a chance to view its EC 130 air ambulance helicopter and speaking with the medical professionals who staff the aircraft.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford road repairs to impact 14th Avenue
SAFFORD — Safford motorists should plan for delays while city crews conduct road repairs. The work will take place on 14th Avenue, between 26th Street and Discovery Park Boulevard. The road will be reduced to a single lane, while crews patch the road following the installation of the treated effluent water line running from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to Graham County Fairgrounds. Flaggers will direct traffic.
azpm.org
Cochise County teacher named teacher of the year
The world is complicated. Let’s be real. But who do we turn to to help us make sense of it? Often some of the main figures who bridge this gap and give us the foundational knowledge are teachers. Ty White, Willcox High School’s Chemistry Teacher, is doing just that:...
coppercountrynews.com
Ride with the Tribe: 19th Annual Run to the Rez Veterans Motorcycle Ride
SAN CARLOS, Ariz. — The 19th Annual Run to the Rez Veterans Honor Motorcycle Run took place on Oct. 13 - 15 and brought over 600 riders from all over the country to the San Carlos Apache Reservation. Run to the Rez is the kickoff event for the San...
gilaherald.com
Time to sign up for Toys for Tots!
GRAHAM COUNTY – The ghouls and goblins are gone for another year and that means it must be time to sign up for Toys for Tots!. Coming back for his 15th year at the helm, Greg St. Hilaire has filled his warehouse as the official coordinator for the Toys for Tots charity in Graham County and is eager to give the toys away this Christmas in the 75th anniversary of the program. However, St. Hilaire needs the assistance of all the little elves everywhere to let him know who to prepare gifts for.
gilaherald.com
Billboard declares ‘America – already great’
Contributed Photo: Members of the Greenlee County and Graham County Democratic parties toast the recent erection of a billboard emphasizing that America is already great. The billboard is located near 3-Way on U.S. 191. General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Contributed Article. 3-WAY – The immediate surrounding landscape is large...
gilaherald.com
Inmate overdoses on fentanyl in jail
SAFFORD – No matter how new or technologically advanced a detention facility is, inmates have found ways to sneak in contraband, including potentially fatal opiates. Such a case occurred at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, when an inmate overdosed on fentanyl. The inmate had originally been booked on Oct. 10 on a warrant.
gilaherald.com
Laughter reigns on ‘Fright Night’ in Morenci
Photo By Walt Mares: Children dressed in costumes Saturday night for the Morenci Community Services’ Fright Night. It was most confusing. On a Saturday night, Oct. 29, two days before Halloween, many people, children, and adults, were wearing costumes. They were dressed as witches and pirates, and with various types of makeup on their faces.
gilavalleycentral.net
William Edward “Pinecone” Ratliff
William Edward “Pinecone” Ratliff, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 20, 2022 at his residence in Duncan. He was 72. Private family services for Pinecone will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC Monster Exchange in great need of donations
THATCHER — With a little more than a month left in the fall semester, Eastern Arizona College students who find themselves in need are finding that help may not be immediately available. The shelves at the EAC Monster Exchange are bare and organizers are asking for the public’s help....
gilavalleycentral.net
SHS Booster Club raffle deadline approaching
SAFFORD — There’s still time to support Bulldogs athletics. The Safford High School Booster Club is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Coleman KT 196 Off-Road go-kart. “(Sales) will be going on until Nov. 5, where we’ll be doing the final drawing live on our...
Comments / 0