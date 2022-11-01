Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hhsmedia.com
Students plan walkout in protest of lawsuit filed against HCPS
Six adults, Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Timothy and Laura Nelson, and John and Nicole Stephen are suing Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) over a school district policy that allows for teachers to withhold students’ preferred name and gender pronouns from parents. The group of six claim their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of religion are being violated.
NBC 29 News
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional...
NBC 29 News
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says everything is going well and business owners are getting the help they need during construction of the Belmont Bridge. However, one business owner says that is not what’s going on. “The dust, the gravel, the dirt, the roads closed. People can’t get here....
cbs19news
VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
Augusta Free Press
What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8
Waynesboro has two wards with seats on the ballot Nov. 8 for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board. Residents in Ward C and D will vote for local races, but residents citywide will not have a say in these elections as in years past. Mandated by a new state law, only people who live in a ward will vote for candidates in that ward.
realcrozetva.com
Beaver Creek Dam Update
I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
WHSV
Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
NBC 29 News
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
chsktr.com
Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) Sandy Hook Promise Club coming to CHS
Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is a The Sandy Hook Promise Club that is aiming to “empower student leaders to take an active role in increasing school safety and preventing different forms of violence in schools and communities,” says the SAVE website. There are over 4000+ SAVE clubs in schools nationwide, and Charlottesville High School is soon to be joining this initiative of the Sandy Hook Promise.
WHSV
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC Washington
Spotsylvania's Controversial New Superintendent Starts Job
Mark Taylor is set to begin as Spotsylvania County Public School’s new superintendent Tuesday. The Virginia Board of Education voted for Taylor to receive a superintendent's license in September, despite public comments against him. Taylor previously did not have a background in education. The appointment has sparked controversy with...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: A vote for Jim Wood for City Council is a vote for Jan. 6
A vote for Jim Wood in Waynesboro is a vote for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrectionists, and, sorry if that hurts anybody’s feelings, but it’s the truth. Wood, the manager of a Staunton gun store, first came to be known in local political circles in 2020 as one of the louder voices among the cranks pushing the city to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, who then decided to run for local office after Waynesboro City Council shot down a pro-sanctuary resolution, as it should have.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
hbsdealer.com
Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons
Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel it?” Youngkin said. “It’s happening again.” Youngkin told the […] The post Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WHSV
Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WSET
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
Comments / 1