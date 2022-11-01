Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Philadelphia restaurant owners turn down catering Astros before World Series game
Two Philadelphia restaurants were unable to accommodate catering requests made by the Houston Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
'He's loving it': Phillies fan, 5, goes viral with playful taunt of Astros fan during Game 1 of World Series
When the Houston Astros were up five runs against the Phillies during Game 1 of the World Series, an Astros fan, jokingly, said "Ha!" to Phillies fan Carson Wallace. Carson is 5 and had traveled from Warminster to Minute Maid Park with his older brother and his dad for the game. And he...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night
The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 4 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the MLB World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. First...
Video shows Mattress Mack dropping F-bombs on Phillies fan
Philadelphia fans are known for being animated and unapologetic, and one of the most famous men in Houston let them get the best of him following the Phillies’ win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Houston entrepreneur Jim McIngvale — better known as “Mattress Mack”...
2008: Action News coverage of the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series win
Jim Gardner and Gary Papa anchor our Action News coverage after the Phillies won the World Series on October 29, 2008.
Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies (11/3/22): How to watch World Series Game 5 on FREE live stream, time, betting odds
On Thursday night, the Phillies will hope to finally get into the hit column again. Game 5 of the 2022 World Series kicks off this evening, with the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros currently tied at 2-2 following a 5-0 win by Houston on Wednesday, where the Astros threw just the second no-hitter in World Series history.
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 5: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies need to bounce back in World Series Game 5 after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros in Game 4.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo
Thursday is Houston vs. Philadelphia night, with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies facing off in Game 5 of the World Series on FOX and the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. And nobody better encapsulates the sports clash between the two cities than Jalen Hurts.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans (11/3/22): Time, channel, FREE live-stream, details
Will the Eagles actually be playing second fiddle tonight?. One of the interesting outcomes of tonight’s sports craziness in Philadelphia, beyond the final score, is whether the unbeaten Eagles playing on Amazon Prime will draw more viewers than the World Series game being held at the same time at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
Powerball numbers; injured Little League player; candidate visits: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. High: 67; Low: 48. Mostly sunny. Best-paying jobs: If you want to be well-paid around here, you might want to look into medicine. The top five highest paying jobs in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area are medically related, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Little League fighting request for COVID-19 data from 2021 world series, regional tournaments
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League is seeking a court order to prevent it from having to identify each player or coach who tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2021 world series and regional tournaments. The Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams want that information along with the identity of teams...
