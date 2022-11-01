ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times, TV channel with Game 4 set for Wednesday night

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies hit five home runs to take Game 3 on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. They'll try to stay perfect at home in the postseason on Wednesday night in Game 4. Monday night's originally scheduled Game 3 was rained out in Philly, and the postponement changed the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 are being played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies (11/3/22): How to watch World Series Game 5 on FREE live stream, time, betting odds

On Thursday night, the Phillies will hope to finally get into the hit column again. Game 5 of the 2022 World Series kicks off this evening, with the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros currently tied at 2-2 following a 5-0 win by Houston on Wednesday, where the Astros threw just the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Jalen Hurts cheering for Phillies in World Series despite Astros photo

Thursday is Houston vs. Philadelphia night, with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies facing off in Game 5 of the World Series on FOX and the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. And nobody better encapsulates the sports clash between the two cities than Jalen Hurts.
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
