MLB world reacts to Astros' World Series no-hitter
Baseball fans witnessed one of the rarest feats in the long history of the national pastime on Wednesday night – a no-hitter in the World Series.
After combined no-hitter vs. Phillies in Game 4, Astros back in control of World Series
The Astros sent the Phillies to their first postseason loss at home this year, and assured that the World Series will be headed back to Houston.
CBS Sports
Astros throw World Series no-hitter: Four Houston pitchers silence Phillies in second Fall Classic no-no ever
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night by a score of 5-0 to even the series a 2-2, and they did so in historic fashion – Houston starter Cristian Javier and three relievers combined for just the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Baseball-Phillies pound Astros to grab 2-1 World Series lead
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Philadelphia hit five home runs and Ranger Suarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Phillies crushed the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 World Series lead on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies
The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Phillies' Game 3 win
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies sent the crowd at Citizens Bank Park into an absolute frenzy Tuesday night. The Phillies tied the record for the most home runs in a World Series game, crushing five homers in a dominant 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3. Kyle...
Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers
The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
World Series is dream come true for Phillies ballgirl who is also helping save lives
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This World Series is a dream come true for one of the Phillies' ballgirls, who also has another job helping save lives at Penn Medicine. Cailyn Chow's a Phillies ballgirl when she's not working her regular job as a physician assistant at the University of Pennsylvania.She thought having her two dream jobs at the same time was remarkable, and now that the Phillies are in the World Series, she's beyond thrilled. "It's been honestly the time of my life," Chow said. Chow is a lifelong Phillies fan, now a ballgirl, who hasn't missed a game since the playoffs."It's...
