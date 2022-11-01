ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket as Astros throw no-hitter in Game 4 win vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros tied the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a historic Game 4 win Wednesday night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, just the second no-no in World Series history, as they tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park before the series heads back to Houston for Game 6.
CBS Philly

Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
ClutchPoints

Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers

The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
CBS Philly

World Series is dream come true for Phillies ballgirl who is also helping save lives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This World Series is a dream come true for one of the Phillies' ballgirls, who also has another job helping save lives at Penn Medicine. Cailyn Chow's a Phillies ballgirl when she's not working her regular job as a physician assistant at the University of Pennsylvania.She thought having her two dream jobs at the same time was remarkable, and now that the Phillies are in the World Series, she's beyond thrilled. "It's been honestly the time of my life," Chow said. Chow is a lifelong Phillies fan, now a ballgirl, who hasn't missed a game since the playoffs."It's...
