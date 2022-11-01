PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This World Series is a dream come true for one of the Phillies' ballgirls, who also has another job helping save lives at Penn Medicine. Cailyn Chow's a Phillies ballgirl when she's not working her regular job as a physician assistant at the University of Pennsylvania.She thought having her two dream jobs at the same time was remarkable, and now that the Phillies are in the World Series, she's beyond thrilled. "It's been honestly the time of my life," Chow said. Chow is a lifelong Phillies fan, now a ballgirl, who hasn't missed a game since the playoffs."It's...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO