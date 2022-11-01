Oslo’s own Viktor Hovland has the chance to pull off a rarity of golf rarities this week as the PGA Tour drops south of the border for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 25-year-old is looking to go back-to-back-to-back in the event, a triple punch that has not been seen on Tour since 2011, when Steve Stricker captured his third consecutive at the John Deere.

2 DAYS AGO