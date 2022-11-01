Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Simone Biles and Fiancé Dress Up in Fiery Halloween Couples Costume
Is it getting hot in here or is it just Simone Biles?. On Sunday, Biles shared pics of her steamy couples costume with her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, on Instagram. The 25-year-old gymnast donned a black and orange flaming hot ensemble with black, high-heeled boots. And Owens dressed up as a firefighter, with bright red suspenders and black flair pants.
Golf.com
Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons
It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf.com
World Wide Technology Championship picks: 4 bets our expert loves this week
Oslo’s own Viktor Hovland has the chance to pull off a rarity of golf rarities this week as the PGA Tour drops south of the border for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. The 25-year-old is looking to go back-to-back-to-back in the event, a triple punch that has not been seen on Tour since 2011, when Steve Stricker captured his third consecutive at the John Deere.
Golf.com
Why Tony Finau and Jon Rahm were Johnny Manziel’s favorite playing partners ever
It’s every average golfer’s dream to take on a PGA Tour pro in a round of golf. There’s so much to learn from playing against the best — their swing, their mental acuity, or the way they navigate their way around the golf course. So what...
Golf.com
InsideGOLF Exclusive: Revealing the new Top 100 Courses in the U.S.
Our ranking of the best golf courses in America is back! Ran Morrissett and his team of 117 course rating experts, including Josh Sens, have put together the most comprehensive list of U.S. golf. As an InsideGOLF member, you get to see it here first.
Golf.com
How I got humiliated by a very short, very famous par-3
Among the corniest, most overused jokes in the golf world has to do with a very specific golf hole: the short, tricky par-3. Surely you’ve heard it before; this cliche knows no boundary. Public course, private course, American, Scotland, Australian. “Here it is,” a local will tell you with a wink. “The shortest par-5 in the world!”
Golf.com
Report: Tiger Woods, McIlroy, Spieth, Thomas to star in next edition of ‘The Match’
The next edition of The Match will be the most star-studded yet. According to multiple reports, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will headline the next made-for-TV match-play event, which is tentatively scheduled for Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., on Dec. 10. The newest lineup was...
Golf.com
How does Ping manage its famed Gold Putter Vault? Its curator explains
You don’t have to be a gearhead to appreciate the trove of golf history that Ping has at its Phoenix, Ariz., headquarters. The company’s Gold Putter Vault boasts a collection of more than 3,200 gold-plated putters, each of which commemorates a win by a player who wielded a Ping flatstick.
Golf.com
This helicopter pilot transports golfers to their tee times in style
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like the luxury helicopter pilot (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com
All those dream rounds on the Old Course at St. Andrews? This guy starts them
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like the St. Andrews starter (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com
Best Jobs in Golf: These 13 incredible gigs will fill you with envy
The game is filled with colorful characters, many of whom play essential roles in the creation, development and maintenance of the courses we play, the clubs we swing, even the drinks we enjoy at round’s end. Good jobs all, but which are the very best?. In search of that...
Golf.com
Billy Horschel’s goals sound insane. That’s why they’re cool
At the conclusion of this September’s Presidents Cup, Billy Horschel was reflective. His appearance at Quail Hollow was his first time on a U.S. team as a professional, after all, and he was a late-blooming rookie at the age of 35. He admitted he wasn’t sure if he’d be back. These teams are tough to qualify for, after all.
Golf.com
Meet the club builder who turns Titleist wedges into colorful works of art
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this club builder (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com
This equipment innovator brings Callaway’s coolest club creations to life
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this equipment innovator (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com
‘I got paid behind closed doors’: Bubba Watson says he received appearance fees during PGA Tour career
If the civil war that has played out in the golf world in 2022 has delivered one thing in particular, it’s opinions and previously unspoken details. Everyone in pro golf has been asked to share their thoughts, and in the process a lot of back-channel information has been divulged.
Kylie Jenner's Chunky Highlights Double as a Halloween Costume
Image Source: Getty/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor. Kylie Jenner is ready to be the "bad guy." The entrepreneur posted a TikTok on Oct 31. showing off her modern day "Bride of Frankenstein" Halloween costume while lip-synching a dubbed version of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," but the real star of the show was her chunky highlights.
Golf.com
Viktor Hovland’s quest for a three-peat in Mexico is off to a solid start
At this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, Viktor Hovland has a chance to achieve one of golf’s rarest feats: winning the same tournament three years in a row. It’s unlikely enough for a player to successfully defend a title each year, so the idea of a player winning three straight times is nearly unheard of.
Golf.com
The Best Jobs in Golf: PING Gold Putter Guardian
The PING Gold Putter Vault is one of the most special places in golf. It commemorates every Tour victory with a golden replica of the PING putter they used to win the event. Lesa Clarke is the woman who makes it all possible behind the scenes.
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?
Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing. But the obvious question is how these less expensive clubs...
