New York State

Football, World Series most popular on television

Daily Independent
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.

3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.

4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.

5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.

8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.

12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.

14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.

15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.

17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.

19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Workout Photos

Erin Andrews is known for her coverage of the National Football League, but the former college dancer is a pretty good athlete herself, too. The FOX NFL sideline reporter recently shared some health and wellness photos on Instagram. Andrews has partnered with a notable brand to promote a healthier and...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terry Bradshaw Health News

Earlier this fall, NFL legend Terry Bradshaw announced that he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and a rare, aggressive type of skin cancer. During an interview with NBC, Bradshaw opened up about his health journey. He revealed why...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start

HOUSTON — (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston Globe

Tell us the most iconic Boston sports moments of the last 20 years

What players, teams, and games stick out the most to you?. Boston sports fans are among the most loyal you’ll meet, and for good reason — for the last 20 years, our city has been untouchable. Between the four major sports teams in the region, the city has won twelve championships and become home to legendary athletes. With a run that good, the list of iconic moments is long.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Reaction to 'Chad Powers' and more NFL quotes of the week

"Chad Powers" continues to fascinate and terrify, plus more from our NFL quotes of the week. -- Peyton Manning, on his brother Eli's "Chad Powers" mask during the ManningCast on "Monday Night Football" "I don't give a f--- who started it, I finished it. I got the win. I don't...
Daily Independent

