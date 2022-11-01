Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 9 Update

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week nine.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-) were embarrassed on Sunday after a listless shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, 24-0.

OC Mick Lombardi gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below.

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Q: In a situation like on Sunday, where it was kind of a breakdown across the board, what becomes the sort of the teaching moment for you guys as coaches? Or is it just flush it down and let's move on?

Coach Lombardi: "I think during the game, we try to take it one play at a time, and coach as quickly and as fast and adjust as best you can. And I think the biggest thing as a coach for the players, is you try and stay as consistent as possible, whether that's in victory or defeat. So, as the game goes on, we try and do that as a coaching staff and still try and coach as hard as we can. And then same thing on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. We just try and be as consistent as possible and give them the coaching points that you feel like they need because they deserve it."

Q: When you look at that tape, is there something that you can kind of put your finger on why that happened?

Coach Lombardi: "I think we obviously didn't do anything good enough in that game. It starts with us as coaches doing a better job of getting the players ready to go. Our level of urgency as a staff to them wasn't where it should have been. And I think overall, as you go into the game and you're trying to get positive plays, we didn't do a good enough job of starting drives with positive plays to stay ahead on down and distance, which I think you guys have seen has been a key part of our success in prior games on offense. We didn't do a good enough job of that from the first series, and then we obviously had some penalties there that hurt us as well, negative plays. All the things that we talked about avoiding, we obviously didn't do a good job of eliminating those."

Q: This offense is far more talented than they showed on Sunday. So, when you look at that this far into the season as a coach, what concerns you with the way they performed?

Coach Lombardi: "Again, I think I said it before, it starts with everybody looking at themselves and what they could've done better. I know I've done that for myself. I know all the coaching staff has done that themselves as well. You go into it and say, 'How can I get better? How can I improve?' I think our best football is in front of us, like Coach McDaniels has said. We're down here in Florida this week and looking to improve and just trying to get better every single day and go face a very good Jacksonville Jaguars defense led by Mike Caldwell, who's a very good coach. Obviously runs a very difficult scheme he ran with Todd Bowles there in Tampa Bay and his time in New York. So, we have a challenge this week. And the level of urgency I feel like with the players has been good to start this week. We have a good feel, and we're excited to get going. I know we're excited to get on the practice field tomorrow and get better. And again, when you go through a loss in the NFL, whether it's by one point, 20 points, 50 points; you've got to move on because it's a loss and you've got to move on to the next opponent, because the next opponent's ready to go and they're going to be ready for you. So, we're going to do that this week, just keep moving forward."

Q: When Mark Davis made the coaching change, he talked about this was not a rebuild (PLEASE SEE VIDEO BELOW), that this team was coming off 10 wins and a playoff. So, when you look at where you are this far into the season, does that put even more a sense of pressure, because the owner has been very emphatic about what the expectations are?

Coach Lombardi: "Again, us as a team, we've talked about short term goals. I think I've said this before, as long as we try and improve every single day that we can – and we can't focus on three weeks from now, five weeks from now, what happened four weeks ago – if we just focus on today, and then focus on tomorrow, and then try and improve every single day; we firmly believe as an organization, and as a team, that if we try and improve every single day, the wins will take care of themselves. And that's what we're continuing to do. I know we're hard at work as a coaching staff now and the players are hard to work now, and we believe that'll pay off moving forward."

Q: When you look at the film of the Jacksonville Jaguars, you're going up against a pretty talented defensive line including Travon Walker and Josh Allen. What challenge does that give for your offensive line?

Coach Lombardi: "They really are a talented group. Josh Allen is a very good pass rusher on the edge. [Folorunso] Fatukasi on the inside, we've played him numerous times in his time with the Jets. They're big, they're long, they're powerful and they're strong, and they make a lot of negative plays in the backfield. And they do a good job against the run. They can rush the passer. So, again, we've actually experienced them. We got to play with them in the preseason, which is beneficial. So, the guys have studied them a little bit, but I think it starts in the film room today. The guys are hard at work kind of studying their habits, looking at their tendencies in terms of pass rushes – how they play the run, what fronts they play. So, we're getting a head start on that. So, that's a challenge for the offensive line. And then moving forward, just going up in practice and working the techniques that they have. But again, they're long, they're fast, they're strong. So, we've got to focus our fundamentals this week, for sure, big time. Whether it's hand placement, whether that's punch, and whether that's our sets. We've got to make sure that we're really good fundamentally moving forward and be consistent with it, because if we're not on Sunday, then obviously that front is where they can make us pay."

Q: Just specifically on first down, were you able to identify anything, just because the first down numbers this week were just kind of really puzzling, in terms of what you guys have done before?

Coach Lombardi: "Again, whether it's run game or pass game, we're trying to get a positive play, right? So, in terms of going back and looking at it, in terms of what we ran, I can't really speak to that in terms of we felt like there were good plays. We tried to execute to the best of our ability, but if we go out there and we're putting ourselves in I would say some penalty situations – not coming off the ball, not getting aligned, not doing our assignment correctly, or just not communicating on a play-to-play basis – we're going to struggle. That's for all plays. And you're right, first down is vital to success and drives, and we didn't do a good enough job of that, whether it was protection, whether it was run blocking, whether it was routes. Whatever it was, we didn't do a good enough job in all areas of that, and that really falls on us as coaches."

Q: More specifically, how much strain does it put on you when first down goes the way it did in terms of second down play-calling and trying to figure out how to stay out of those third-and-longs?

Coach Lombardi: "So, you get a negative play on first down, and then you're in a 'get back on track situation'. And you don't execute well on get back on track, and then you're obviously in third and long, which you try and stay away from. I think we had six third-and- 10 pluses in the game, or in the first three quarters. Which obviously, when you have that many third-and-10 pluses, your success rate for third down goes way down. And you obviously try to stay in the 50 percent range on third down to try and win the game, and we weren't really good enough at doing that. So, we want to try and avoid ‘get back on track situations.’ We want to try and move the chains, get going. And again, whether it's execution, whether that's penalties, or whether that's fundamentals, they're all encompassing in terms of not being successful on first and second down. We've got to do a better job of that. And obviously we need to do a better job as a coaching staff of getting together a better plan in terms of how we can guarantee that we're going to have positive plays on those two downs. So, we're hard at work at doing that this week."

The Raiders travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

