Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
the university of hawai'i system
World’s most diverse epidemiological study gets 5-year renewal grant
A five-year renewal grant of $12.1-million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has been awarded to the Multiethnic Cohort (MEC) Study, the most ethnically diverse epidemiological study in the world that follows 215,000 residents of Hawaiʻi and Southern California for development of cancer and other chronic diseases. Funding has continuously been provided from the NCI for the study’s exceptional contributions.
the university of hawai'i system
November 2022 anniversaries
The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates November 2022 faculty and staff anniversaries. Auxiliary and Facilities Services Manager, Kauaʻi CC. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Hilo. Lawson, Kenneth Lavon. Specialist, UH Mānoa. Mahiko, Joy A. Assistant Professor, UH West Oʻahu. Maunakea, Alika Keolaokalani. Associate Professor, UH Mānoa...
the university of hawai'i system
Free menstrual products available at Shidler college
Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
‘Takes a village to address hunger and homelessness’
Kauai County Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami proclaimed November as Homelessness Awareness Month.
the university of hawai'i system
National honor for UH archivist, cultural competency leader
For her contributions in cultural competency to the archival and records profession, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Library Archivist Helen Wong Smith has been recognized by the Council of State Archivists (CoSA) with the President’s Award of Excellence. Wong Smith received the award in September. The recognition is not open for nominations and is given at the discretion of the CoSA president.
the university of hawai'i system
Leasing starts for RISE at UH, new leadership scholarships available
Two major efforts begin today tied to the University of Hawaiʻi Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) project. Applications open for leasing at RISE, which is slated to open in fall 2023, and scholarships for 50 UH students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship through the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) PACE Leaders program.
the university of hawai'i system
Sleds for scrubs: Olympic U.S. bobsledder pursues doctoral nursing degree at UH
One of the standout bobsledders in United States history has started the next chapter of her life at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, pursuing a doctor of nursing practice degree from the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON). Kristi Koplin spent 10 years at the height of...
the university of hawai'i system
Buenconsejo-Lum named acting/interim dean at JABSOM
Lee Buenconsejo-Lum has been named acting dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), effective January 1 to February 28, 2023, and as interim dean effective March 1 to December 31, 2023. JABSOM Dean Jerris Hedges will retire in March 2023 after serving for 15 years.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Batok (tattoo)
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rzenseth Cabansag, an marketing undergraduate student in the Shidler College of Business. Cabansag is also a Honolulu Community College alum. Cabansag shared: “I had the honor of attending a Batok (tattoo)...
the university of hawai'i system
Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public
During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field
The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find people who are willing to adopt their animals. Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense. It's becoming a regular agenda item for the Honolulu Police Commission, officers accused of bad behavior needing taxpayers to pay for their attorneys. After a...
Waikiki Health Employees Fired After Protesting Bathroom Limits Get Back Wages
A Honolulu nonprofit is paying back wages to three employees who were fired after they complained about lack of access to a unisex bathroom. Waikiki Health, a community health center with multiple clinics on Oahu, has agreed to offer jobs back to the three employers who were terminated in March.
the university of hawai'i system
Substance abuse in Hawaiʻi tracked by new dashboard
From overdose deaths to crisis calls in Hawaiʻi, data related to drug trends is now available to the public through a new online dashboard. The Statewide Substance Use, Mental Health and Hawaiʻi CARES Summary is a web site of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s (DOH) Behavioral Health Administration.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hauʻoli
—Happy, glad, gay, joyful; happiness, enjoyment, joy. “Being hauʻoli is very important to me as I am Hauʻoli, by every definition. It is important to me to hoʻohauʻoli (cause happiness) for others, be it peers, colleagues, or students; and, in doing so, I help contribute to a healthier work environment.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii group of business owners, community leaders is first private foreign delegation to call on Marcos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii business owners and community leaders was the first private foreign delegation to call on Philippine President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila since he took office on June 30. President Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand...
caringmagazine.org
Kroc Center Hawaii celebrates 10 years of being a ‘beacon of hope’ in Kapolei
After moving into a senior residence in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Gloria Uslan-Milo, 80, said she started praying for a place to go for exercise, since her new home lacked a recreation center. Then, The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center opened to serve the then developing community of Kapolei nearby—an answer to prayer, she said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State issues nearly $110K in fines to 6 companies for air permit violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has fined six companies for air pollution control permit violations. Each company received a notice of violation and order — or NOVO — and had the option to ask for a contested case hearing. “DOH ensures that companies comply with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hawaii preschool has been dealt with
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island preschool that was shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed at least one more week after the state said it needs more proof the issues have been addressed. Both the state and the head of Kalamapii Play School returned to court Monday...
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
Comments / 0