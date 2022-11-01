ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

World’s most diverse epidemiological study gets 5-year renewal grant

A five-year renewal grant of $12.1-million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has been awarded to the Multiethnic Cohort (MEC) Study, the most ethnically diverse epidemiological study in the world that follows 215,000 residents of Hawaiʻi and Southern California for development of cancer and other chronic diseases. Funding has continuously been provided from the NCI for the study’s exceptional contributions.
the university of hawai'i system

November 2022 anniversaries

The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates November 2022 faculty and staff anniversaries. Auxiliary and Facilities Services Manager, Kauaʻi CC. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Hilo. Lawson, Kenneth Lavon. Specialist, UH Mānoa. Mahiko, Joy A. Assistant Professor, UH West Oʻahu. Maunakea, Alika Keolaokalani. Associate Professor, UH Mānoa...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free menstrual products available at Shidler college

Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

National honor for UH archivist, cultural competency leader

For her contributions in cultural competency to the archival and records profession, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Library Archivist Helen Wong Smith has been recognized by the Council of State Archivists (CoSA) with the President’s Award of Excellence. Wong Smith received the award in September. The recognition is not open for nominations and is given at the discretion of the CoSA president.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Leasing starts for RISE at UH, new leadership scholarships available

Two major efforts begin today tied to the University of Hawaiʻi Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) project. Applications open for leasing at RISE, which is slated to open in fall 2023, and scholarships for 50 UH students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship through the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) PACE Leaders program.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Buenconsejo-Lum named acting/interim dean at JABSOM

Lee Buenconsejo-Lum has been named acting dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), effective January 1 to February 28, 2023, and as interim dean effective March 1 to December 31, 2023. JABSOM Dean Jerris Hedges will retire in March 2023 after serving for 15 years.
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Batok (tattoo)

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Rzenseth Cabansag, an marketing undergraduate student in the Shidler College of Business. Cabansag is also a Honolulu Community College alum. Cabansag shared: “I had the honor of attending a Batok (tattoo)...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public

During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Substance abuse in Hawaiʻi tracked by new dashboard

From overdose deaths to crisis calls in Hawaiʻi, data related to drug trends is now available to the public through a new online dashboard. The Statewide Substance Use, Mental Health and Hawaiʻi CARES Summary is a web site of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health’s (DOH) Behavioral Health Administration.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hauʻoli

—Happy, glad, gay, joyful; happiness, enjoyment, joy. “Being hauʻoli is very important to me as I am Hauʻoli, by every definition. It is important to me to hoʻohauʻoli (cause happiness) for others, be it peers, colleagues, or students; and, in doing so, I help contribute to a healthier work environment.”
HONOLULU, HI
caringmagazine.org

Kroc Center Hawaii celebrates 10 years of being a ‘beacon of hope’ in Kapolei

After moving into a senior residence in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Gloria Uslan-Milo, 80, said she started praying for a place to go for exercise, since her new home lacked a recreation center. Then, The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center opened to serve the then developing community of Kapolei nearby—an answer to prayer, she said.
KAPOLEI, HI

