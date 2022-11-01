ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

How to manage financial stress during the holiday season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The most recent holiday retail report shows the average household is going to spend about $1,500 this shopping season, but due to inflation, it's likely to buy fewer gifts than it would have a year ago. A recent survey shows many of us list money as our...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man arrested in Norwood for using a megaphone outside polling location

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man campaigning with a megaphone outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood is charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave the property. Stephan Pryor, 47, was arrested Saturday. Board of Election director, Sherry Poland, says the issue was not necessarily...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Local postal worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A post office supervisor pleaded guilty to embezzling mail packages for profit Thursday. Kerry Beech Jr., who pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Court, says he received $500 for each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail system that he would hand deliver later.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

'You brought the kung flu here': Man faces federal hate crime charge for assault

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of making racist comments while assaulting an Asian American man in Clifton Heights now faces a federal hate crime charge. Darrin Johnson just finished serving a year in the Hamilton County Justice Center after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation charges for the August 2021 assault.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
LEBANON, OH

