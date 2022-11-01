Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
New treatment model focuses on helping mothers overcome addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the nation continues to struggle with the rise in overdose deaths, families are hurting, but a newer model for treatment is focusing on moms. CDC numbers show that young adults between 18 and 25 are the most likely to use addictive drugs, which means many are young moms.
WKRC
New opioid treatment clinic for teens, young adults struggling with addiction
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children's Hospital has launched a new opioid use treatment clinic for teens and young adults. It is one of the only clinics in the region to offer care to people younger than 18. This opioid use disorder clinic will provide medication which helps those ages 16...
WKRC
Caregivers and healthcare teams want you to know there is support available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local husband who is caring for his wife says he wants others to know support is available. November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and the team from the Council on Aging has a variety of support programs available for those caring for others. "The whole goal for...
WKRC
How to manage financial stress during the holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The most recent holiday retail report shows the average household is going to spend about $1,500 this shopping season, but due to inflation, it's likely to buy fewer gifts than it would have a year ago. A recent survey shows many of us list money as our...
WKRC
Extended-stay apartments to be built near Children's Hospital Proton Therapy Center
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Twelve extended-stay apartments will be built on Children's Hospital's Liberty Campus. Families of cancer patients being treated on-site at the Proton Therapy Center will have access to the apartments. The four single-story buildings will have three 1,300-square-foot apartments. they'll have two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a...
WKRC
Local bell tower and congregation saved, but fight takes its toll
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic 127-year-old bell tower will be saved, along with the Lutheran parish beneath it. Local 12 news was first to report on the threat of tearing down the Over-the-Rhine landmark. That led to two years of preservation efforts and lawsuits, and there appears to be a happy ending in sight.
WKRC
Ohio Attorney General files suit against Dollar General alleging deceptive pricing
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some Dollar General stores in Ohio face new legal problems after allegations of unfair pricing. Local 12 first told you about 20 stores in Butler County that were under investigation Thursday. The probe began after complaints that items were ringing up at higher prices than...
WKRC
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
WKRC
Potential HQ hotel developers revealed as cost estimates rise to $500 million
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. unveiled four potential developers for the new, 800-room convention center hotel on Tuesday, which 3CDC CEO Steve Leeper now estimates will cost $500 million. That’s up from a number he floated in May — $360 million. The...
WKRC
False active shooter report leads to Northwest Local Schools lockdown
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Northwest Local Schools said all of its schools are on lockdown after a report of an active shooter at Pleasant Run Middle School. That report was false, according to a social media post by the Northwest Local School District. Law enforcement and school administrators are...
WKRC
Man arrested in Norwood for using a megaphone outside polling location
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A man campaigning with a megaphone outside the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood is charged with trespassing after police say he refused to leave the property. Stephan Pryor, 47, was arrested Saturday. Board of Election director, Sherry Poland, says the issue was not necessarily...
WKRC
Local postal worker pleads guilty to embezzling packages for money
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A post office supervisor pleaded guilty to embezzling mail packages for profit Thursday. Kerry Beech Jr., who pleaded guilty in front of the U.S. District Court, says he received $500 for each time he intercepted certain packages from the mail system that he would hand deliver later.
WKRC
Clermont County 6th grader accused of making list of students he wanted to harm
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont Middle School student was removed from class and charged after he allegedly made a list of names of people he wanted to harm. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the school at about 11 a.m. Thursday. School administrators had...
WKRC
Local landmark to be featured on new set of stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Union Terminal is set to be featured as part of a new set of stamps from the Postal Service. It is part of a series called "Noteworthy Railroad Stations" that is due out next year. The set will include 20 stations around the country. The stamps feature...
WKRC
Mother arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on drugs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cheviot mother was arrested after her one-year-old son overdosed on drugs. Jessica Runyon faces two counts of child endangering. Runyon and her two young children were all living in the same bedroom in an apartment on North Bend Road. Police say Runyon's one-year-old son overdosed on...
WKRC
'You brought the kung flu here': Man faces federal hate crime charge for assault
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man accused of making racist comments while assaulting an Asian American man in Clifton Heights now faces a federal hate crime charge. Darrin Johnson just finished serving a year in the Hamilton County Justice Center after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault and criminal intimidation charges for the August 2021 assault.
WKRC
Local father faces a new charge in connection to death of his 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville father faces a new charge in connection to the death of his young son. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Deangelo Davis on an involuntary manslaughter charge Thursday in addition to the child endangering charge he already faced. He left his loaded gun where his...
WKRC
2 injured in Warren County crash that temporarily closed US-42
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - US-42 was closed in both directions just north of SR 73 in Warren County for a crash Tuesday. The Waynesville Chief says that it was a two-vehicle crash involving three people. One vehicle was crossing US-42 and pulled out in front of the other vehicle that was going south.
WKRC
Is it worth buying a home in Cincinnati with rising mortgage rates?
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Mortgage rates continue to rise and are now at a 20-year high and those rates are scaring some away from the housing market. Shannon St. George Huber has been renting in Over-the-Rhine with her husband for two and a half years. "We love the downtown...
WKRC
Pizzeria set to open 3rd Greater Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pizzeria known for its wood-fired and authentic Neapolitan-style pizza will hold a grand opening for its third Tri-State location this weekend. Cincinnati-based Catch-a-Fire Pizza, which has locations in Blue Ash and another inside MadTree Brewing in Oakley, opens on Saturday in downtown Lebanon. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will have pizza, sandwiches, salads, wood-fired wings and desserts. The restaurant also features a taproom. Catch-a-Fire is within Lebanon’s DORA and will have cups available for adult beverages to-go.
Comments / 0