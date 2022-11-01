ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation

WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Firefighters sprung...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Another Burned Out Car Northwest of Wapato

This is the third time a body has been found in a burned out car in our region this year. Body found inside a burned car near Wapato. Late Tuesday evening, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an orchard located in the 2500 block of Riggs Road in the county, a location about 10 miles northwest of Wapato, and well away from Highway 97 and Interstate 82.
WAPATO, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Stabbed Monday In Critical Condition

Yakima Police are investigating a near fatal stabbing reported Monday leaving a 71-year-old man in critical condition. Yakima Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street at about 11:30 am Monday for a report of an assault where they found the man who has not been identified. The was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was rushed into surgery because of the injury. Police say even though the man was stabbed multiple times his condition has been upgraded from critical and is expected to survive.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

16-year-old girl severely injured in suspected DUI on Vantage Highway

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl suffered gruesome injuries when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her truck on Vantage Highway. If samples prove that he was drunk during the crash, the suspect will face a felony vehicular assault charge. According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Burned Body Found in Wapato Orchard

(Wapato,WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a body was found inside a burning car located in an orchard in Wapato. This happened Tuesday off the 2500 block of Riggs Rd. Once on the scene, authorities discovered the vehicle in question on fire. After the fire was extinguished,...
WAPATO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
kpq.com

92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg

Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg. Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March

The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
WHITE SWAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy