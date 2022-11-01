Read full article on original website
Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation
WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Firefighters sprung...
Body Found in Another Burned Out Car Northwest of Wapato
This is the third time a body has been found in a burned out car in our region this year. Body found inside a burned car near Wapato. Late Tuesday evening, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an orchard located in the 2500 block of Riggs Road in the county, a location about 10 miles northwest of Wapato, and well away from Highway 97 and Interstate 82.
Yakima Man Stabbed Monday In Critical Condition
Yakima Police are investigating a near fatal stabbing reported Monday leaving a 71-year-old man in critical condition. Yakima Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street at about 11:30 am Monday for a report of an assault where they found the man who has not been identified. The was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was rushed into surgery because of the injury. Police say even though the man was stabbed multiple times his condition has been upgraded from critical and is expected to survive.
KIMA TV
Burned body found in Wapato orchard, deputies investigating as a homicide
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A burned body was found inside a vehicle in a Wapato orchard Tuesday evening, deputies say. They say they were dispatched to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd. for a report of a vehicle fire on Tuesday, Nov. 1. After the fire was put out, they say...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
KIMA TV
Man robs bank in downtown Yakima, police say arrested within minutes
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Police have confirmed a man robbed a bank in downtown Yakima on Wednesday evening. They say a 34-year-old man went into Banner Bank at 502 W Yakima Ave. at about 4:50 p.m. He then handed a note to the teller demanding cash. He was caught within minutes,...
16-year-old girl severely injured in suspected DUI on Vantage Highway
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl suffered gruesome injuries when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her truck on Vantage Highway. If samples prove that he was drunk during the crash, the suspect will face a felony vehicular assault charge. According to a social media post from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene of the...
nbcrightnow.com
Violent Offender Task Force helps arrest suspect for Yakima Inn murder
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder from October 21, when officers with the Yakima Police Department found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar shot to death at the Yakima Inn on N 1st Street. YPD requested assistance that day in arresting the man from...
Burned Body Found in Wapato Orchard
(Wapato,WA) -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a body was found inside a burning car located in an orchard in Wapato. This happened Tuesday off the 2500 block of Riggs Rd. Once on the scene, authorities discovered the vehicle in question on fire. After the fire was extinguished,...
Stabbing in Yakima leaves older adult in critical condition
YAKIMA – A stabbing left one person in critical condition and two nearby schools into lockdown Monday morning. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South 7th Street. A call for help sent Yakima Police Department officers to the scene and they said they found a 70-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Adams Elementary and Washington...
SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
kpq.com
92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg
Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg. Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kittitas County. The crash happened on the Vantage Highway east. A 57-year-old man from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound. A 16-year-old female from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Pickup at the same time. According to the authorities, the Explorer...
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man accused of killing White Swan woman in her home in 2019 has trial date set in March
The latest trial date for the man accused of killing a 63-year-old Yakama woman in her White Swan home in the summer of 2019 has been set for early March. Gail Renee Teo died Aug. 7, 2019, after she was stabbed several times in her neck and shot. Her husband of 43 years found his wife that evening, wrapped in plastic and a rug, according to court documents. Security video from their home showed a man, later identified as Michael Anthony Davis, confront Teo inside and attack her with what appeared to be pruning shears, documents said.
