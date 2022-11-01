Yakima Police are investigating a near fatal stabbing reported Monday leaving a 71-year-old man in critical condition. Yakima Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Seventh Street at about 11:30 am Monday for a report of an assault where they found the man who has not been identified. The was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was rushed into surgery because of the injury. Police say even though the man was stabbed multiple times his condition has been upgraded from critical and is expected to survive.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO