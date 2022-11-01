ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Celebrities, rappers react to Migos’ Takeoff’s tragic death at 28

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRU7d_0iv2W0E600

HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, was killed and two other people were hurt when gunfire erupted outside a Houston bowling alley after a private party.

Takeoff, 28, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. outside 810 Billiards & Bowling on San Jacinto Street Tuesday morning.

Actress Keke Palmer on Instagram posted her condolences to Takeoff’s family.

“This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic,” Palmer said.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans shared on Instagram that this has to stop.

“My heart is broken for this man’s family, his friends, his fans and all that knew him. And my heart hurts for black people who’ve lost another young king at the hands of violence. I hurt for this generation … we better than this,” Wayans said.

Singer and songwriter Teyana Taylor shared on Instagram that she hoped it was just a bad dream.

“I don’t want to believe this lil bro please,” Taylor said.

DJ and music producer Diplo shared a moment on Instagram that he spent with Takeoff working on some music a few years back and said he has “moved away from hip hop production because I didn’t feel right seeing all these kids half my age dying over a few dollars.”

Singer Keri Hilson tweeted her condolences to Takeoff’s family. Khloe Kardashian tweeted that “these senseless acts have got to end.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28, shot and killed in Houston

Migos member Takeoff died early Tuesday after being shot in Houston. He was 28. A rep confirmed the news to the Associated Press. The rapper was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. after an altercation broke out over a dice game, TMZ reported. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene. Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2 that 40 to 50 people were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the shooting took place, explaining that two other injured people were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed that Takeoff...
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
HOLAUSA

Cardi B and Offset react to Takeoff’s tragic death

Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, completed the three-member rap group of Migos alongside Quavo and Cardi B’s husband, Offset. While playing dice at a bowling alley in Houston, the 28-year-old rapper was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. In addition to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours

“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
PopCrush

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Family Locked In Custody Battle With Rapper's Ex Over 13-Year-Old Daughter

Nipsey Hussle‘s brother is reportedly still fighting over custody of the late rapper’s daughter, Emani. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom explained that the only delay in closing the court case involves Nipsey’s ex, Tanisha Foster.
People

Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death

Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy