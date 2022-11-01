Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
WTVCFOX
'Community of privilege:' City councilwoman addresses Airport Inn revitalization concerns
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city council discussed the city's Airport Inn revitalization project during the agenda meeting Tuesday, and one councilwoman wondered if there would still be concerns if the hotel wasn't in a "community of privilege." Parents with students attending nearby Silverdale Baptist Academy say they're frustrated with...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
WTVCFOX
Your money: Hamilton County Mayor, attorney accused of wasting taxpayer dollars
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Conflict between Hamilton County's Mayor and the current county attorney continues with accusations that the other is wasting taxpayer money. Mayor Weston Wamp claims Rheubin Taylor was doing private casework on the side during his time serving as county attorney. Wamp says that was part...
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Co. Schools latching on to new safety measure keeping intruders out of classroom
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Safety concerns still at the front of parents' minds following violent incidents and threats at schools around the country, including the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Hamilton County Schools are adopting a new procedure that while inconvenient to some teachers, will more importantly inconvenience intruders.
WTVCFOX
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
WTVCFOX
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
WTVCFOX
Man accused of carrying gun, impersonating Hamilton Co. SRO during Rhea Co. football game
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Rhea County deputies have charged a man with impersonating a Hamilton County SRO and carrying a gun during a football game. The arrest report says Michael Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st. It says Ballard was on the field with a portable radio.
WTVCFOX
Renowned sculptor and co-founder of Sculpture Fields, John Henry, dies at 79
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Internationally renowned sculptor John Henry, cofounder of Sculpture Fields at Montague Park with his wife Pamela, has died at the age of 79 at his home in Brooksville, Florida. John and Pamela first envisioned Sculpture Fields in 2006 when his studio was based in Chattanooga and...
WTVCFOX
Residents evacuated during fire at condominiums Tuesday night in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents were evacuated from their condominiums during a fire Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says crews responded to a fire at Signal View Condos on Mountain Creek Road:. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming out of downstairs unit. While companies...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
WTVCFOX
SRO recovers handgun from student in hallway at the Howard School Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school resource officer (SRO) pulled a loaded handgun from a student in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. A release says the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The unidentified student was taken to the...
WTVCFOX
'Terrible trajectory:' O.D. rates rise in Chattanooga as CDC updates opioid guidelines
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Opioid abuse has become one of the worst addiction epidemics in American history. In Chattanooga, there have been 119 drug-related deaths this year so far, according to CPD. “A terrible trajectory for the for the actual amount of overdoses we're seeing, and certainly the death by...
WTVCFOX
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
WTVCFOX
Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
WTVCFOX
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
WTVCFOX
Student charged for threatening Snapchat about North Murray High School, says Sheriff
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A student is facing charges after a threatening Snapchat was made about North Murray High School, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says. He says the Snapchat post surfaced Tuesday night. Deputes received the complaint and located the student, confronting and charging them before midnight, Sheriff Davenport says.
WTVCFOX
Grundy County High School principal resigns
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry has resigned, Grundy County Schools Director Clint Durley confirmed Tuesday morning. Right now it's unclear why Conry has resigned. We're working to learn more details. Last school year, Conry was criticized for how he handled an incident in...
WTVCFOX
Explosions reported at fire in Graysville Thursday morning
GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Graysville Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire with explosions Thursday morning. They were dispatched to the 400 block of Pikeville Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a non residential structure fire. On arrival, firefighters say the structure was fully involved and explosions were reported.
