ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal

BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades...
WAVY News 10

French lawmaker gets 15-day suspension after racist comment

PARIS (AP) — A French far-right lawmaker has been suspended from the country’s parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after he made a racist remark during a legislative session, which prompted condemnation from across the political spectrum. Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right National Rally party was...
Reuters

South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems.
WAVY News 10

Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister...
WAVY News 10

US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Haitian politicians are facing U.S. sanctions over allegations they abused their positions to traffic drugs in collaboration with gang networks and directed others to engage in violence. The Treasury Department said Friday it was imposing sanctions on Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and former Sen....
WASHINGTON STATE
WAVY News 10

UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

LONDON (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy