msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Business Insider

Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: The best early sales to shop now

Should I sign up for Walmart+ before Black Friday?. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday 2022 is still a few weeks away, but ahead of the big event on November 25, Walmart is launching its "Deals for Days" promotion, bringing shoppers Black Friday-caliber deals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
KXAN

Home Depot’s Black Friday sale starts today: Here are the best deals worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can shop Black Friday all of November at Home Depot. According to a recent opinion piece in The Hill, it’s impossible to predict inflation. The best way to protect your budget against rising costs is to incorporate strategic spending. This means taking advantage of sales on items you need, such as power tools and home security systems, not just on the ones you want. Home Depot’s Black Friday sale begins today, giving you ways to save all month long.
WNCT

Walmart+ membership is half-price for 2 days

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time. Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98. Membership will include...
AOL Corp

Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).
GOBankingRates

8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October

October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
