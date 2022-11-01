Slotkin, Cheney rally in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Democrat Representative Elissa Slotkin is getting some support from across the aisle, courtesy of Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney from Wyoming.

Both representatives rallied voters a week ahead of the election at East Lansing High School.

The energy was high in the gym, where voters packed the floor to hear from both Slotkin and Cheney.

Cheney’s recent endorsement comes at a time of tension and division in the Republican party. She says she is supporting Slotkin as an example of bipartisanship. Slotkin says the endorsement comes at a time of further division in politics.

Slotkin challenger, Republican Tom Barrett, called out the endorsement during his campaign stop in Howell today, saying it demonstrates “the political establishment has an unquenchable thirst for military engagement abroad.”

“I just think we’re in a moment in our country‘s history where… we agree on one really really big thing of her serving our Democracy,” said Slotkin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.