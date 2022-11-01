ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Slotkin, Cheney rally in East Lansing

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0nQN_0iv2Vg3S00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Democrat Representative Elissa Slotkin is getting some support from across the aisle, courtesy of Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney from Wyoming.

Both representatives rallied voters a week ahead of the election at East Lansing High School.

The energy was high in the gym, where voters packed the floor to hear from both Slotkin and Cheney.

Cheney’s recent endorsement comes at a time of tension and division in the Republican party. She says she is supporting Slotkin as an example of bipartisanship. Slotkin says the endorsement comes at a time of further division in politics.

Slotkin challenger, Republican Tom Barrett, called out the endorsement during his campaign stop in Howell today, saying it demonstrates “the political establishment has an unquenchable thirst for military engagement abroad.”

“I just think we’re in a moment in our country‘s history where… we agree on one really really big thing of her serving our Democracy,” said Slotkin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for ‘anti-endorsement’

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, mockingly thanked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her “anti-endorsement,” saying that it is having the opposite of the intended effect. Cheney released a new ad in Arizona on Friday targeting Lake and the GOP nominee for secretary of state,...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

'This is a Black city'

In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy