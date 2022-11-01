Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
KCCI.com
Chariton woman dies following head-on crash
LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Chariton woman is dead following a crash in Lucas County. It happened on 200th Avenue on the railroad overpass on Friday. Iowa State Patrol says two cars crashed head-on while traveling on 200th Avenue. Amy Finnell, 56, was transported to the hospital, where she...
Marshalltown community mourns 4 teens killed in Friday night crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Para una versión en español, haga clic aquí. Four Marshalltown teenagers are dead following a vehicle crash late Friday night. The police department said just before 11:15 p.m. Friday, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park.
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified, candlelight vigil to be held
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil will be held for […]
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
KCCI.com
Woman injured in I-235 motorcycle crash has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was injured ina serious motorcycle crash on Oct. 30 has died, according to Des Moines police. Police said 35-year-old Lynz Ross, of Des Moines, died Wednesday. She had been in critical condition. Ross was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed...
One person died in head-on crash in Lucas County
LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a head-on crash in Chariton Friday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a car accident on 200th Ave, just north of 495th Lane. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Amy Finnell, 56, was traveling northbound on 200th Ave, while […]
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
KCRG.com
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist has escaped an Iowa Department of Corrections facility, according to officials. Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC, which was confirmed...
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Ankeny teacher seriously injured in bicycle crash defying odds after weeks in a coma
DES MOINES, Iowa — The harrowing journey has provided inspiration. “Just trying to stay hopeful when you are in the middle of a wind storm that you are gonna see a sunny day again,” said Sadie Lage. The recovery process has showed determination. “He’s in there and he’s fighting and I don’t think he’ll stop […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
KCCI.com
Johnston officer injured after shooting self in foot at Altoona police indoor shooting range
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Johnston police officer was injured after shooting themself in the foot at the Altoona Police Department shooting range. According to Johnston police, the injury happened Thursday morning during training. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K
Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
Clive police: Juvenile charged after bringing toy handgun to school, threatening others
CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive juvenile is being charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon after bringing a toy handgun to school and threatening at least two people, Clive police said in a press release. Police responded to a "report of an armed person" outside the Crestview School of...
theperrynews.com
Firefighters battle blaze on Otley Avenue Friday
Firefighters are fighting a house fire at this hour on Otley Avenue in Perry. All occupants of the residence escaped unharmed from the blaze, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday at 1608 Otley Ave. Smoke was pouring from the upper reaches of the house when firefighters arrived. The Perry...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Sixth Street closed between Iowa Street and Otley Avenue
Motorists are advised to avoid Sixth Street between Otley Avenue and Iowa Street because the Perry Volunteer Fire Department is using Sixth Street to supply water to fight the house fire at 1608 Otley Ave. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
1 dead following Tuesday night crash in Grimes, Polk County Sheriff's Office says
GRIMES, Iowa — One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash on IA 141 just north of Grimes, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says. The two-car accident occurred near the 8000 block of NE 114th Street and Highway 141 at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to law enforcement. A...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0