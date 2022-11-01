ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Chariton woman dies following head-on crash

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Chariton woman is dead following a crash in Lucas County. It happened on 200th Avenue on the railroad overpass on Friday. Iowa State Patrol says two cars crashed head-on while traveling on 200th Avenue. Amy Finnell, 56, was transported to the hospital, where she...
CHARITON, IA
KCCI.com

Woman injured in I-235 motorcycle crash has died

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was injured ina serious motorcycle crash on Oct. 30 has died, according to Des Moines police. Police said 35-year-old Lynz Ross, of Des Moines, died Wednesday. She had been in critical condition. Ross was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

1380kcim.com

Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday

One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K

Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Firefighters battle blaze on Otley Avenue Friday

Firefighters are fighting a house fire at this hour on Otley Avenue in Perry. All occupants of the residence escaped unharmed from the blaze, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday at 1608 Otley Ave. Smoke was pouring from the upper reaches of the house when firefighters arrived. The Perry...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Sixth Street closed between Iowa Street and Otley Avenue

Motorists are advised to avoid Sixth Street between Otley Avenue and Iowa Street because the Perry Volunteer Fire Department is using Sixth Street to supply water to fight the house fire at 1608 Otley Ave. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The...
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room

Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
DES MOINES, IA
