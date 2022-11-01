ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Here's Where This Year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Coming From In NY State

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Now that Spooky Season has come and gone, attention is turning toward the holiday season and all of the festivities and traditions that go along with it, including New York’s iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce from upstate New York that was grown in Queensbury in Warren County, Rockefeller Center announced on Instagram Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Measuring 50-feet wide and weighing 14 tons, the tree is believed to be 85 to 90 years old, NBC New York reports . It was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls.

It will soon be cut down in preparation for its 200-mile journey south to Manhattan, where it will be decked in more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

Viewers from around the country can watch the tree be lit during a live broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Once the holiday season is over, the massive tree will be cut into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Westchester Store Listed As Historic Business

An iconic store in Westchester County has been recognized for being in business for more than half a century. Miller's Toys, located in Mamaroneck at 335 Mamaroneck Ave., has been added to New York's Historic Business Preservation Registry, which highlights businesses that have been …
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

State Grants More Than $100,000 To Go Towards Dam Removal Study In Rye To Help Fish

With the help of a more than $100,000 grant, a nonprofit will team up with a Westchester County school district to look into removing a dam in order to benefit migratory fish. The $109,984 grant will fund a study to look into the removal of the Blind Brook Dam in Rye, which will be completed by both the Save the Sound nonprofit and students from Rye High School, according to an announcement from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation from Monday, Oct. 31.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy