Here's Where This Year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Coming From In NY State

Now that Spooky Season has come and gone, attention is turning toward the holiday season and all of the festivities and traditions that go along with it, including New York’s iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

This year’s tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce from upstate New York that was grown in Queensbury in Warren County, Rockefeller Center announced on Instagram Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Measuring 50-feet wide and weighing 14 tons, the tree is believed to be 85 to 90 years old, NBC New York reports . It was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls.

It will soon be cut down in preparation for its 200-mile journey south to Manhattan, where it will be decked in more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

Viewers from around the country can watch the tree be lit during a live broadcast on NBC on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Once the holiday season is over, the massive tree will be cut into lumber that is donated to Habitat for Humanity.