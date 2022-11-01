Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
mercercluster.com
A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon
The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Macon performer steps away from background singer and into her own spotlight
MACON, Ga. — After doing background singing for a while, a Macon woman is now taking steps to boost her own career into the main spotlight. Jessica Hughes has a passion for singing. Her mom picked up on her gift at an early age. "About (age) 4, or 5,...
Macon Burger Week 2022 is almost here: Time to "Meat" the contenders
MACON, Ga. — Macon Burger Week is coming your way next week. It's time to 'meat' the contenders. Double black angus beef patties, fried onions strips, Amici house made BBQ sauce, bacon strips, jalapeños, provolone cheese on a pretzel bun. Amici is located at 1510 Mercer University Drive,...
Macon-Bibb County begins Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, Macon-Bibb County leaders broke ground on the Cotton Avenue Park expansion. The intersection of Cotton Avenue and Second Street is now closed as the county expands what they call Triangle Park. Visitors to downtown can soon expect more greenspace and a place to sit...
Founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Jean Evans Weaver dies at the age of 95
MACON, Ga. — Dance teacher and founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia Jean Evans Weaver passed away on Wednesday according to a Facebook post from the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia. She was born on September 30, 1927 in Macon. In fact, she is a fifth-generation Maconite and graduate...
'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier
MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon
MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
mercercluster.com
Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon
On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
Neighbors feel unsafe after shooting on Morris Avenue that left 2 dead
MACON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, two men were killed in a double shooting on Morris Avenue in west Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office found 61-year-old Milton Jolly shot outside of the home and 41-year-old George Brooks shot inside. Brooks' daughter, Shamaya Foster, says the men were close...
Cotton Avenue Plaza expansion plans officially kickoff at groundbreaking ceremony
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb made a pitch for a green space on Cotton Avenue almost a month ago, and on Wednesday they are finally breaking ground on the project. The groundbreaking was at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Cherry Street, Second Street, and Cotton Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Taste & See Coffee Shop & Gallery in downtown Macon closing at least until spring
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Friday it would be closing its doors for the foreseeable future on Nov. 1. Taste & See Coffee Shop & Gallery will close next Tuesday for the rest of the year with hopes of reopening in spring 2023. The coffee shop opened more than nine years ago on Poplar Street in downtown Macon.
Bleckley Memorial Hospital unveils emergency room wing renovations
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley Memorial Hospital in Cochran now has a new emergency room wing and medical surgery department. Hospital officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the renovations. The new ER wing will help the hospital address rural emergency needs. It has new exam rooms,...
'Weird how fear and fun go hand in hand": The science behind being scared
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Halloween is a fun holiday-- but of course there is a spooky side-- full of frights. But have you ever wondered what exactly happens when we get scared?. Dixie Curtis works hard to get that reaction from folks. She plays 'Helga Youngblood the Head Mistress' at Highway 11 Halls of Horror in Jones County.
wgxa.tv
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Driving Me Crazy! | 'They are unsafe': Train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's not strange to encounter a train track in Central Georgia. However, one Milledgeville woman says she's not 'all aboard' for a couple of lines running through the city and it's driving her crazy!. Susan Henson has lived in Milledgeville for her whole life. She says...
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
'You might be the smile that somebody needs': Dublin Salvation Army in need of bellringers
DUBLIN, Ga. — Now that Halloween's over, the holidays will come rushing in and the Dublin Salvation Army is already preparing. They're organizing their Red Kettle Campaign to help families in need, but they need your help. The Salvation Army is more than just a store. They provide clothing,...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1