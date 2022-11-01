ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercercluster.com

A Mercer student’s guide to thrifting in Macon

The recent drop in temperature has brought back the return of fall fashion, and style expert and Mercer student Peyton Bunn ‘23 knows all the best places to thrift in Macon for fall essentials. Over the last decade, thrifting and buying things second-hand has risen in popularity. Many people...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier

MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Colossal chicken chiller brings jobs to Macon

MACON, Ga. — A $150 million warehouse will soon be chilling chickens in east Macon, also bringing more than 100 new jobs. Macon is home to numerous long-established industries like YKK, and GEICO. Joining them soon is Agile Cold Storage. Don Schoenl is the company's CEO. He says they'll build in two phases.
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Friends of the Library opens bookstore in Macon

On Oct. 18, the Macon Friends of the Library opened a physical bookstore on 5494 Forsyth Rd. The Friends of the Library is a collection of organizations that started around 50 years ago. The organizations serve in different communities, but all have the same, universal purpose. The organizations, according to Mercer student Ally Brooks ‘23, aren’t libraries so much as they are lifelines for libraries across the globe.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bleckley Memorial Hospital unveils emergency room wing renovations

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Bleckley Memorial Hospital in Cochran now has a new emergency room wing and medical surgery department. Hospital officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the renovations. The new ER wing will help the hospital address rural emergency needs. It has new exam rooms,...
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting

UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

