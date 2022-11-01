Read full article on original website
Related
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
The odds of the Democrats holding the Senate are getting smaller by the day
Despite facing an unfavorable national political environment and historical midterm trends that benefit the out-party, Democrats are still slightly favored to retain their Senate majority. The combination of national backlash to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and “candidate quality issues” on the Republican side has helped keep the...
Former GOP governor says Democrats, Republicans running away from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) on Sunday said voters in both parties are running away from their current and former party leaders, current President Biden and former President Trump. “Democrats don’t want Biden or [Vice President] Harris either, and Republicans frankly don’t want Trump. And they’re the ones...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
AOL Corp
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Colorado GOP Senate Nominee Says Trump Shouldn't Run For President In 2024
The Republican nominee running for a U.S. Senate seat in Colorado on Sunday said he will work to make sure former President Donald Trump doesn’t win another term in office. Joe O’Dea said Trump should have acted more decisively to stop the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and called for anyone responsible for the events of that day to be held accountable.
In Fight for Congress, a Surprising Battleground Emerges: New York
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Just a month before November’s critical midterm elections, New York has emerged from a haywire redistricting cycle as perhaps the most consequential congressional battleground in the country, and Democrats are mired in an increasingly costly fight just to hold their ground.
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
Washington Examiner
Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate
It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
Cook Report shifts 10 Biden-won House districts toward GOP
Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its ratings toward the GOP in 10 House races, all of which lie in districts President Biden carried by at least 8 points in 2020. The announcement marks the latest warning sign for Democrats that their support is declining in critical blue-state districts,...
New York Times reports Democrats bracing for ‘red wave’ in House as GOP looks to ‘run up score’
Democrats are bracing for a “red wave” in the House of Representatives with two weeks remaining before midterm elections, according to The New York Times.
Washington Examiner
Stefanik will bring Cuomo before Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she will compel former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to testify before Congress over nursing home deaths under his leadership if the Republican Party takes the House after the midterm elections. Stefanik spoke outside of a nursing home in Rensselaer County on Monday, pledging to...
GOP Senate campaign arm jumping back into New Hampshire
The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is jumping back into the New Hampshire Senate race after the GOP’s top Senate super PAC announced that it would bail on the state and Republican nominee Don Bolduc and with polling showing a potentially tightening race. An NRSC official said that the...
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
Prominent Republicans and Democrats head out on campaign trail in midterms' final stretch
While millions have already cast their votes, prominent Republicans and Democrats, including President Biden and former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, head out on the campaign trail with just eight days until Election Day. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.
Balance of power on the line in Minnesota Legislature, U.S. Congress
MINNEAPOLIS — The balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the result of next week's midterm elections. In both cases, a handful of races may decide the direction of the state and the country. With a divided legislature in Minnesota, Republicans currently hold...
WGAL
Big name Democrats, Republicans focus on Pennsylvania in buildup to Election Day
Some of the biggest names in the Democratic and Republican parties will be making stops in Pennsylvania in the buildup to Election Day. President Joe Biden is kicking off a multi-day campaign swing and it will end this weekend in Pennsylvania. On Saturday, Biden will be alongside Democratic U.S. Senate...
Comments / 0