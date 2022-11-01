ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate

It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Cook Report shifts 10 Biden-won House districts toward GOP

Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its ratings toward the GOP in 10 House races, all of which lie in districts President Biden carried by at least 8 points in 2020. The announcement marks the latest warning sign for Democrats that their support is declining in critical blue-state districts,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate campaign arm jumping back into New Hampshire

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is jumping back into the New Hampshire Senate race after the GOP’s top Senate super PAC announced that it would bail on the state and Republican nominee Don Bolduc and with polling showing a potentially tightening race. An NRSC official said that the...
GEORGIA STATE

