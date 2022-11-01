Read full article on original website
247Sports
VIDEO: New AD John Cohen greets Auburn basketball following win
AUBURN, Alabama—It hasn't taken new AD John Cohen very long to begin making an impact on the Auburn athletics department. Officially hired on Monday evening, Cohen was in town on Tuesday and spent time at baseball before touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus. On Wednesday morning, Cohen held his first staff meeting and it was a very positive experience according to several in attendance.
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Deadspin
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
247Sports
Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options
Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
247Sports
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
